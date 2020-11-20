ICYMI headlines: Former Norwalk HR director arrested, D’Amelio misstep

NORWALK, Conn. — Here is a list of recent headlines of note, from a COVID-19 vaccination roundup to a Norwalk-based national celebrity losing 1 million TikTok followers, or less than 1 percent of her fan base.

Most notably, a former Norwalk official has been arrested. Emmet Hibson, who served as Norwalk Personnel Director for just over two years before departing in mid-2016, is accused of conspiracy and illegally disposing of PCBs and solid waste, the Connecticut Post reports.

“A cabal of senior Fairfield town officials conspired with the head of a Clinton environmental cleanup company to illegally dispose of hundreds of yards of highly-contaminated soil while assuring town residents and employees forced to work with the material that everything was safe, according to arrest warrant affidavits released Thursday,” the Post story states.

Hibson’s tenure with Fairfield ended in January, according to his LinkedIn page. It does not list current employment. He was on the New Haven Board of Police Commissioners from July 2012 to July 2016.

And here are the other headlines:

Hillsong Church is known here for holding services in the Wall Street Theater.

And here are some older headlines: