If Bob Duff channeled Dr. Seuss
It’s not as though we haven’t said
The state is really in the red.
For greater taxes we have pled,
But all the companies have fled.
So what if hedge fund exits max,
Or from the state Aetna retracts?
I know we gave GE the ax,
But do not fear, we have new tax!
You cannot pay the newest tax?
Your paycheck is already maxed?
Relax, I say, go on, relax!
Do not bother me with facts.
We should not tax a higher rate?
Do you not love your growing state?
I don’t see why you can’t relate.
The union greed does not abate!
Why do you think we need to toll?
They do not win at any poll,
But we are really on a roll,
And this tax won’t spare a soul!
It even taxes those who leave
To other states to seek reprieve.
There is no time to go bereave;
We still have money left to cleave!
Wait – you think tax cuts help begin
To put us on a path to win?
I can’t abide them, now or then;
Reducing tax would be a sin!
How else do you think we pay
To bus your kids so far away
That we could close great schools and say
How everyone’s the same – hooray!
So try my taxes in your car.
Or try my taxes in a bar.
Perhaps if it’s not too bizarre,
You’ll even pay them from afar.
If paying tax is not for you,
Then join me in accusing Blue
Of doing things to me and you
That they of course would never do.
Oh no – is that a cam’ra there
That followed me ‘round everywhere?
If I’d known before I said “spit”,
I’d not now be so deep in it!
If you are a fed-up Norwalk resident, I would urge you to reply:
Enough, I say, enough’s enough!
We simply cannot have more Duff!
Irina Comer
Former Norwalk resident