I’m still here

Part of the spectacular view out my Norwalk Hospital window, which I didn’t get to enjoy much. The construction is Pinnacle, the last of the Waypointe mixed-use project, on West Avenue. You can barely see the opening for the interior courtyard.

You may have noticed I’m MIA, my byline hasn’t appeared on any stories published here for several weeks. I have been diagnosed with colon cancer, as the NoN board announced Feb. 6. I’ve been on leave for treatment since then.

I’m proud of the work Kelly Prinz, Harold Cobin, Paul Lanning and consulting editor Nancy Shulins have done in my absence, but I’m told readers miss my voice.

Cancer? Rather shocking, as I had a colonoscopy in mid-July which came back “clean.” But as weeks went by I developed anemia, which drained me badly. Eventually, a second colonoscopy was done and a CAT Scan.

The images were pretty damn scary, but doctors expressed confidence that we can beat this thanks to new treatments. My cancer is missing a protein and therefore Keytruda is effective immunotherapy.

But I went downhill. How could stage 4 colon cancer get worse? By inspiring foes: an abdominal infection, and sepsis.

I had surprise surgery, which revealed the reason behind my sudden painful call to 911, the abdominal infection.

Cancer treatment stopped. I was in Norwalk Hospital for four weeks. Now I’m in rehab.

A friend said it’s like I’m on a medical horror show set to maximum terror.

All that said, I plan to return to NancyOnNorwalk. I don’t know when. But I’m writing to tell you that I’m not gone forever. It’s going to be weeks. But doctors think I can do it.

I have an army of doctors!

I also have an army of helpers. They bring me gifts and keep me company. My son is very helpful, too.

Nancy Chapman

Co-Editor, founder, reporter

NancyOnNorwalk.com



p.s. Thanks to all of you who continue to read and support this 11-year-old nonpartisan, nonprofit source of news and information in the public interest for a city that deserves and needs it. We will continue to grow with your help.