IMAX demolition begins

NORWALK, Conn. — The Connecticut Department of Transportation has begun demolishing the Maritime Aquarium’s IMAX Theater, as part of The Walk Bridge Project.

Despite its appearance, the exterior wall of the theater is simulated brick, so the first step is scraping the façade off the building to expose the underlying cinderblock and steel frame, an official said. Rather than pounding the structure into rubble, it will then be carefully dismantled.

ConnDOT said:

No road or pedestrian traffic impacts.

All local property and business access are maintained.

Access to the municipal parking lot is maintained but approximately 12 parking spaces will be reduced.

Noise anticipated and will be monitored.

No anticipated impacts to Norwalk River commercial or recreational marine users anticipated.

The official said much care is being taken to protect the water in the river.

Demolition began Wednesday morning; a connecting passageway under the railroad tracks was demolished last week.

The theater’s removal will provide construction space for ConnDOT’s reconstruction of the 123-year-old railroad bridge over the Norwalk River, commonly known as the Walk Bridge. A new 4-D Theater was built on the other side of the Maritime Aquarium and opened in January 2021.