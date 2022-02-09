Quantcast

In sealed grievance, Kosta Diamantis accuses top CT officials of mistreating OPM secretary

Gov. Ned Lamont introducing Paul Mounds, center, as chief of staff, and Josh Geballe as chief operating officer on Feb. 27, 2020. (Mark Pazniokas, CTMirror.org)

Konstantinos Diamantis, the former deputy secretary of the Office of Policy and Management now at the center of a federal investigation, has filed a grievance naming Joshua Geballe and Paul Mounds, two of Gov. Ned Lamont’s top lieutenants, and alleging mistreatment of his boss Melissa McCaw, among other complaints.

Diamantis was fired from his OPM position at the end of October after administration officials learned that his daughter, Anastasia, had gotten a job with Chief State’s Attorney Richard Colangelo’s office while Colangelo was pressing Diamantis to help secure raises for his staff.

Federal authorities are now investigating the state-financed reconstruction of the State Pier in New London along with school construction grants overseen by Diamantis in his dual role as director of the Office of School Construction Grants and Review, a classified job with civil service protections.

“This is an action to seek some measure of justice for an outstanding public servant who had the courage to refuse to turn his head the other way and keep silent,” attorney Zachary E. Reilands wrote in a 24-page grievance initially filed Nov. 28 on behalf of Diamantis and appealed Jan. 19 to the State Employee Review Board.

Konstantinos Diamantis.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

*

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>