In support of Bill 5044

As I have discussed publicly in the past as a disabled, chronically ill constituent residing in State Sen. Will Haskell’s and State Rep. Lucy Dathan’s districts, my well-being is dependent on herd immunity. While I believe in individual rights – and the right to religious freedom – the science cannot be disputed.

Save for medical fragility, it is catastrophically unwise for healthy citizens to deny immunizations. This is a public health crisis that endangers the unvaccinated person as well as the innocent, immunocompromised bystander. It is imperative the state protect its most vulnerable: the sick, the elderly, and the young.

I support Bill 5044 and expect the elected legislators to take their responsibility gravely in making the only morally sound and evidence-based decision this legislative session so as to prevent further harm.

