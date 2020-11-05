Incoming House speaker sees big gains, talks legal pot, early voting

Donald Trump’s unpopularity in Connecticut helped state Democrats pick up even more seats in the General Assembly. It looks likely that Democrats will hold a 24-12 edge in the Senate and a whopping 98-53 margin in the House.

And that will make Matt Ritter’s job interesting. Ritter is the House majority leader, and incoming speaker of the House.

Ritter spoke to John Dankosky about some of the issues he’ll have to grapple with; the possibility of a public option bill, marijuana legalization, zoning reform and a big one after this election…early voting. And he also talked about the Trump factor and the divide over police accountability measures passed last session.