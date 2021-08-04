Independents’ slate brings Norwalk fall election into focus

NORWALK, Conn. — Former Mayoral candidate Lisa Brinton has made good on her promise – she has a full slate of Board of Education candidates seeking votes under her fledgling Independents for Norwalk banner.

Shirley Mosby, a Democrat, and Alexandra Kemeny, a Republican, have experience running before, as Mosby was a Democratic BoE member and Kemeny was an endorsed Republican candidate two years ago. Katherine (Price) Snedaker and Jody Sattler are new to the fray but familiar names in education circles, Snedaker as a healthcare and social services executive and Sattler as a PTA President and School Governance Co-Chair.

Brinton, in a news release, said they have obtained the signatures necessary to qualify as petition candidates on the ballot this fall. Brinton, who is running for Common Council member at large, also announced the other 10 members of her slate. They include former Brien McMahon High School Athletic Director Joe Maddafari for sheriff, running against Democratic incumbent Bobby Burgess and Republican candidate Ron Paladino.

The Independents’ BoE slate provides competition to the four Democrats who are running in the absence of Republican-endorsed candidates: incumbent BoE Chairman Colin Hosten and newcomers Kara Baekey, Sheri McCready Brown and Janine Randolph. Hosten has never run for BoE before, as he was appointed in 2019 to replace BoE member Bruce Kimmel, after winning election to the Common Council.

Brinton’s news release offers this information:

“ Shirley Mosby , a veteran Democrat, community leader and former BOE member said, ‘I welcome the opportunity to re-establish the Independent Party, reinvigorate the line, the party and its platform focused on local issues, with candidates from all political backgrounds. Joining this team reinforces my belief and passion in advocating for inclusiveness for all stakeholders – children, parents, community, public and taxpayers. I believe we need input from everyone in order to achieve our goal of ensuring all children receive a quality education.’”

“All four are very experienced and combined, bring over five decades of experience working with school staff, students and the community. Like all of our candidates, this slate wants more accountability and balance when it comes to school funding, density and development,” Brinton said, in the release.

In a follow-up email, she said she believes Snedaker and Sattler are Democrats but “more importantly, {all} identify as Norwalkers.”

“We well exceeded the required number of signatures for all of our candidates and did so in record time. I think it reflects the mood that Norwalkers are ready for change,” Brinton said in the release.

Town Clerk Rick McQuaid said in late July that petitioning BoE candidates would need about 147 signatures. That’s based on a percentage: Gabe Rosenberg, General Counsel to Connecticut Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, said candidates need 1% of the total votes cast in the previous election for the office they’re seeking.

Today, Aug. 4, is the State deadline for petitioning candidates. Rosenberg provided NancyOnNorwalk an updated list at 9:30 Monday morning of candidates who had qualified for the ballot; it did not include any Independents for Norwalk candidates who hadn’t been on his previous list.

There was one surprise: Elsa Peterson Obuchowski has qualified to run for First Taxing District Commissioner as a petitioning candidate. Obuchowski, an incumbent commissioner, tied with former Norwalk Zoning Commissioner Jackie Lightfield in seeking the Democratic endorsement for the post, so there is no Democratic endorsed candidate. Both Lightfield and Obuchowski have pulled petitions to force a primary, Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells said. That’s an entirely different process, with petitions obtained locally instead of from the State and a different calculation for the number of signatures needed, equal to 5% of the Democrats in the district. About 150 signatures are needed and the deadline is Aug. 11.

Obuchowski is not on Brinton’s list for Independents for Norwalk.

Brinton said Erik Anderson, a former BoE member whose city government also includes a long stint on the Board of Estimate and Taxation, and newcomer Jeff Rollings, an intellectual property attorney, are both running for Constable. That pits them against Democrats Ernie Dumas (incumbent), Jalin Sead (incumbent), Beth Siegelbaum and Johnnie Mae Weldon (incumbent) and Republicans Ray Cooke, Peter Bondi (incumbent), John Romano (incumbent) and Frank Mauro (incumbent).

Norwalk has seven constables. It’s a paying role, an independent contractor-style position.

“Long time Norwalk resident and Oak Hills Park Authority member, Denise Brown and Jo Bennett, a marketing professional also serving on Norwalk’s Human Rights Commission and member of the Norwalk Emergency Response Team are both running for Selectman,” the Independents for Norwalk news release said.

Democrats endorsed incumbents Andy Garfunkel and Samuel Pride for Selectman. Republicans did not present a candidate.

The offices of Constable, Sheriff and Treasurer have been described as “largely ceremonial” and would have been eliminated in 2016 had the then-proposed charter revision been approved by the electorate. Brinton led the charge in defeating the charter revision.

The news release also named four Council candidates, who were previously outed in a list provided by Rosenberg.

District A candidate Chris Morales needed about 28 signatures to qualify, and will run against Democrats David Huevelman (incumbent) and Nicole Ayers and Republicans Luis Estrella and Cheryl Kemeny, Alexandra Kemeny’s sister.

candidate Chris Morales needed about 28 signatures to qualify, and will run against Democrats David Huevelman (incumbent) and Nicole Ayers and Republicans Luis Estrella and Cheryl Kemeny, Alexandra Kemeny’s sister. District C candidate Scott Goodwin needed about 17 signatures to qualify. His Democratic opponents aren’t certain, as incumbent Council member John Kydes and Jennifer McAllister won the Town Committee endorsement but likely face a primary battle with Tyler Fairbairn and Jen McMurrer. Republicans endorsed Read Auerbach.

candidate Scott Goodwin needed about 17 signatures to qualify. His Democratic opponents aren’t certain, as incumbent Council member John Kydes and Jennifer McAllister won the Town Committee endorsement but likely face a primary battle with Tyler Fairbairn and Jen McMurrer. Republicans endorsed Read Auerbach. District D candidate Heather Dunn needed about 42 signatures. Republicans endorsed incumbent Tom Keegan and Democrats gave the nod to Diane Jellerette and Heidi Alterman. No primary is expected, although incumbent George Tsiranides had sought reelection.

candidate Heather Dunn needed about 42 signatures. Republicans endorsed incumbent Tom Keegan and Democrats gave the nod to Diane Jellerette and Heidi Alterman. No primary is expected, although incumbent George Tsiranides had sought reelection. District E candidate Heather Schneider needed about 39 signatures and will face Democratic incumbents Lisa Shanahan and Tom Livingston along with Republican candidate Andy Conroy.

Andy Meyerson is running for Sixth Taxing District Commissioner as an “Independent for Norwalk” against Democratic candidate Priscilla Feral and Republican candidate Gilbert Kernan.

Brinton has explained that she is establishing a new independent party for Norwalk and will be able to hold an endorsement meeting in two years, as the Republican and Democratic town committees do now. Independents for Norwalk is said to be a political action committee (PAC).

Still to come: Working Families Party endorsements.

An updated list of candidates:

Mayor

Harry Rilling , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Jonathan Riddle, Republican

Town Clerk

Rick McQuaid, Republican incumbent, cross-endorsed by Democrats

Board of Education at large

Colin Hosten , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Kara Baekey , Democrat

, Democrat Sheri McCready Brown , Democrat

, Democrat Janine Randolph , Democrat

, Democrat Shirley Mosby , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Alex Kemeny , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Jody Sattler , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Katherine (Price) Snedaker, Independents for Norwalk

Common Council at large

Barbara Smyth , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Greg Burnett , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Dominique Johnson , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Josh Goldstein , Democrat

, Democrat Nora Niedzielski-Eichner , Democrat

, Democrat Enrique Santiago , Republican

, Republican Richard Bonenfant , Republican

, Republican Matthew Merluzzi , Republican

, Republican Lisa Brinton, Independents for Norwalk

Council District A

David Heuvelman , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Nicol Ayers , Democrat

, Democrat Luis Estrella , Republican

, Republican Cheryl Kemeny , Republican

, Republican Chris Morales, Independents for Norwalk

Council District B

Darlene Young , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Diana Révolus, Democrat, incumbent

Council District C

( Democrats will have two candidates but their identities are uncertain, as endorsed candidates John Kydes, incumbent, and Jennifer McAllister face a primary challenge from Tyler Fairbairn and Jenn McMurrer)

will have two candidates but their identities are uncertain, as endorsed candidates John Kydes, incumbent, and Jennifer McAllister face a primary challenge from Tyler Fairbairn and Jenn McMurrer) Read Auerbach , Republican

, Republican Scott Goodwin, Independents for Norwalk

Council District D

Tom Keegan , Republican, incumbent

, Republican, incumbent Diane Jellerette , Democrat

, Democrat Heidi Alterman , Democrat

, Democrat Heather Dunn, Independents for Norwalk

Council District E

Lisa Shanahan , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Tom Livingston , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Andy Conroy , Republican

, Republican Heather Schneider, Independents for Norwalk

First Taxing District Commissioner

( A primary for the Democratic endorsement is expected between incumbent Elsa Peterson Obuchowski and Jackie Lightfield)

for the Democratic endorsement is expected between incumbent Elsa Peterson Obuchowski and Jackie Lightfield) Karen Doyle Lyons , Republican

, Republican Elsa Peterson Obuchowski, independent, incumbent

First Taxing District Treasurer

Rosa Murray, Democrat, incumbent

Second Taxing District Commissioner

Sandra Stokes , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Mary Mann, Democrat, incumbent

Second Taxing District Treasurer

Darlene Young, Democrat, incumbent

Third Taxing District Commissioner

Johnnie Mae Weldon , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Suzanne Buffone, Republican

Sixth Taxing District Commissioner

Priscilla Feral , Democrat

, Democrat Gilbert Kernan , Republican

, Republican Andy Meyerson, Independents for Norwalk

Selectman

Andy Garfunkel , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Samuel Pride , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Denise Brown , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Jo Bennett, Independents for Norwalk

City Sheriff

Bobby Burgess , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Ron Paladino , Republican

, Republican Joe Maddafari, Independents for Norwalk

Constable

Ernie Dumas , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Jalin Sead , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Beth Siegelbaum , Democrat,

, Democrat, Johnnie Mae Weldon , Democrat, incumbent

, Democrat, incumbent Ray Cooke , Republican, incumbent

, Republican, incumbent Peter Bondi , Republican, incumbent

, Republican, incumbent John Romano , Republican, incumbent

, Republican, incumbent Frank Mauro , Republican, incumbent

, Republican, incumbent Erik Anderson , Independents for Norwalk

, Independents for Norwalk Jeff Rollings, Independents for Norwalk

City Treasurer