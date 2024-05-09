INTEMPO music school grand opening this coming Monday

INTEMPO, Fairfield County’s celebrated music school that teaches youngsters “predominantly from immigrant backgrounds and from communities underrepresented in the arts,” will celebrate the grand opening of its new 141 Franklin Street Stamford headquarters at 5:30 p.m. on Monday May 13. Students will lead tours of the well-appointed 4,500 square-foot space which doubles the size of INTEMPO’s previous digs, and State Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera will speak.

A $75,000 grant check will be presented to the school by CT State Representatives Anabel Figueroa and Hubert Delany, according to a news release. Figueroa, Connecticut’s first Salvadorian state representative, said “This new space will enhance the musical and educational experience for students in English and Spanish. Children will learn more about their deep cultural roots alongside their friends in a welcoming and inclusive environment. I am thrilled that our youth will have an opportunity to explore their diverse backgrounds in an exceptional facility.”

Delany said “As a representative of Stamford, I am honored to support INTEMPO. Their program brings music education and overall child development to children, especially those from immigrant and underrepresented communities. With over eight hundred students across ten sites, I urge everyone to support INTEMPO in its mission to enrich the lives of our children and our city.”

INTEMPO’s founder and executive director Angelica Durrell said “Having our first exclusive space is a dream come true. Our children and community members have called for a place where they can showcase their cultural capital and celebrate their identities, language, and musical traditions. We are delighted to open this space to the downtown community and look forward to more innovative programming. INTEMPO extends its gratitude to State Representatives Delany and Figueroa for their generous support and steadfast commitment to the organization’s mission and to Stamford’s children and families. We thank them and our other local and state officials for the support they have provided to our organization over the years.”

INTEMPO Board Chair Ellie Isidro said “Parents have contributed over 100 hours to renovate and convert what once was a community health center into a learning space. We are really grateful for their buy-in and know that this has given everyone a sense of pride and a seal of institutional legitimacy for our growing and thriving organization.”