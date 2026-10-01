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INTEMPO to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with concerts in Stamford, Greenwich

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NORWALK, Conn. — INTEMPO, a Stamford-based nonprofit that provides multicultural and classical music education to children, will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with its fourth annual concert series, “Under the Same Moon.”

The concerts will feature music from Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Ecuador, Mexico, Spain and Venezuela, as well as Andean musical traditions from Ecuador and Bolivia.

Works will be performed by Artist-in-Residence Ashley Yoon and the Chamber Players, an ensemble of the nonprofit’s advanced students.

This year shows are scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Francis Episcopal Church in Stamford and 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at First Congregational Church of Greenwich in Old Greenwich.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and free for children. Proceeds will support INTEMPO’s music education programs.

More information and tickets are available at intempo.org.

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