INTEMPO’s Angie Durrell Heads to Harvard

Angelica “Angie” Durrell will leave INTEMPO, the Stamford-based music education institution she founded and has presided over as CEO since 2011, for a position at Harvard University.

INTEMPO is said to have served over 700 students ages 4 to 17 at 10 partner sites in Norwalk and Stamford. It focuses on youngsters predominantly from immigrant backgrounds and from communities underrepresented in the arts.

INTEMPO will temporarily be led by co-directors Robbin Juris and Douglas Laustsen while Third Sector New England searches nationally for a new CEO.

An accomplished violinist who was named cultural ambassador between the sister cities of Riobamba (Ecuador) and Norwalk, Durrell played for Pope Francis during his first trip to Latin America. She ranked in Connecticut magazine’s “40 under 40” class of 2020, and was inducted into the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame in 2017.

According to a news release, grants received by INTEMPO include the 2022 Lewis Prize for Music Accelerator Award ($500,000), the 2021 Impact Fairfield County award ($100,000), and the 2019 Adolf Busch Award, plus major grants and awards from Carnegie Hall’s Weill Music Institute, the National Association of Latino Arts and Culture, Spread Music Now, and the diversity-promoting Sphinx Organization.

Durrell said “During the past 13 years, since I founded INTEMPO, we have grown exponentially and I am extremely proud of the community that we’ve built and continue to uplift. A great new opportunity has been presented in my career and I look forward to using all the discipline and transferable skills that I’ve developed as a violinist and through INTEMPO in my new role. Our team and board hopes that this will also serve as an inspiration for our young students who will continue to be cultural bearers and who will go on to make significant contributions to our society through their educational pursuits.”

INTEMPO Board Chair Ellen Isidro said “We are grateful for Angie’s extraordinary leadership of INTEMPO over the past 13 years. She’s leaving us a stronger organization, better positioned to serve our students, families, and communities. We wish her every success, and we’re excited about what this new chapter holds for INTEMPO having recently opened our new Community Arts and Cultural Center.”

INTEMPO Vice Chair Bill Avery said “Angie’s entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to music, education, and equity continue to strengthen the organization as we continue to make an impact and footprint in our community. The board and staff at INTEMPO are excited to keep developing what Angie and her team have grown through their care and partnerships.”