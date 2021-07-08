Invasive weeds: Time to go

Oak Hills Park and Norwalk River Watershed

A big thank-you to City of Norwalk Department of Public Works (DPW) for deploying a crew to Oak Hills Park to remove the overgrowth of invasive weeds in the nature center area. This will allow native plants to flourish, providing improved shelter and food for our wildlife.

This six-man DPW crew worked at the park on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 16-17, with equipment to chop down the lengthy stands of Japanese knotweed, mugwort, and multiflora rose (see photo examples), as well as sever existing vines that strangled trees in the woodland area.

They also expertly pruned the native trees planted in the nature center in 2016 as part of a city master plan.

This help from the city’s DPW is invaluable and appreciated. And, the best part is how polite, caring, and knowledgeable the crew members are. They have gone out of their way to understand the purpose of the nature center and care for it diligently during their time there. One crew member said they treat city properties as if they were their own home. Another crewman said he regularly talks to trees and wants them to thrive. In a valiant and gentle gesture, he saved a small box turtle in the underbrush which we then placed by the vernal pool in the woodlands.

And thank you to volunteers helping nip the knotweed and other invasives along the Norwalk River Valley Trail (NRVT) at Broad Street/Deering Pond, at Woodward Avenue Park, and at Oyster Shell Park. The Norwalk River Watershed Association sponsors on-going invasive abatement at the parks and works with the NRVT trail organization at Broad Street. New volunteers welcome. Visit https://norwalkriver.org/ for more information or e-mail [email protected].

For more about the nature center area at Oak Hills Park, visit: https://www.oakhillsgc.com/ and click on “Nature” in the nav bar at top.

Join the “weed warriors” at Oyster Shell Park every Wednesday and Saturday 9:30-11:30AM. Bring clippers, gloves, a water bottle, and energy to fight Australian phragmites, porcelain berry, knotweed, and mugwort!

If you see any of these weeds at your home, school, or workplace, please arrange to have it removed. Roll up your sleeves and help establish pollinator-friendly gardens in Norwalk.

Audrey Cozzarin, Oak Hills Park Nature Advisory Committee

Louise Washer, Norwalk River Watershed Association