Investing in Norwalk’s artistic future, A Letter to the Editor

By: Laszlo Balazs



For the past several years, year-end donations have been an appeal of desperation, of necessity. “Donate to ensure we can continue”. “Donate to keep us alive”. “Donate because the arts are in more jeopardy now than they have ever been before”. Non-profit organizations across the nation faced monumental challenges during the pandemic and continue to. Still, pessimism gets the best of us, and our society too often discredits when something is thriving. I find myself fortunate that this year, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel. At Crystal Theatre, we’ve had a terrific 2023. We celebrated 35 years in operation and are mid-way through our second consecutive community theatre season. We welcomed over 350 students into our classes and well over 4500 people into our audience. We built and strengthened connections with local organizations, received support from Connecticut Humanities and the Connecticut Office of the Arts, and made ourselves visible at many local events. If our goal was to develop the individual strengths and talents of our students & provide premier entertainment for and by the community, we achieved it. Likewise, the arts scene in Norwalk has seen incredible tenacity and growth too. The Norwalk Conservatory welcomed its first graduating class this past August, the Norwalk Arts Space has expanded its free programming for local children & teens, and Wall Street Theatre presents concerts nearly nightly. The Carriage House Arts Center kicked off their first post-COVID season, and just about every public school in the district presented a musical, representing a stark change in the artistic landscape since we entered the scene in the late 1980s. Where does an annual appeal come into this, then? Donations are essential because the journey doesn’t end here. The need for financial backing remains, because it’s not about “staying alive”; it’s about growth, innovation, and the continued impact that we can have on children and adults alike across Fairfield County. Our goals for the upcoming year are vast, including a much-needed “Phase II” renovation of our 232-seat theatre at the Ben Franklin Community Center which encompasses replacing of windows & curtains, repainting walls, and significant technical infrastructure improvements. Additionally, we look forward to further expansion of our community theatre 2024 with the production of well-known musicals originally produced on Broadway, alongside the continuation of our dinner theatre productions at The Norwalk Inn. The arts are alive and well in Norwalk, which is why this holiday season, I’m asking you to make an investment in Norwalk’s artistic future. And because the arts are imperative for a city like ours, consider it an investment in Norwalk. Visit www.crystaltheatre.org and click on “DONATE”, write a check, or give us a call at 203-892-4604.

For the price of a year’s worth of a streaming service, donate $10-15 to 12 different arts organizations in Norwalk that show promise, like Crystal Theatre does; your pocketbook and your soul will both be better off for it. This year, our annual appeal is no longer a plea for survival, but a testament to the resilience of the arts.

Warm regards, and a happy holiday,

Laszlo Balazs

Crystal Theatre