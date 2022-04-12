Is Norwalk’s Mayor ‘weak’? These folks don’t think so.

NORWALK, Conn. — If you’ve been following Norwalk politics for a while, you’ve probably heard the City government characterized as a Weak Mayor/Strong Council system.

That’s not true, according to consultants who have just completed a deep dive into how that government is functioning.

“Norwalk’s Common Council has some of the characteristics described in a ‘weak’ Mayor structure, but does not have the dominant executive authority that could circumvent the Mayor’s ability to effectively manage City operations. Therefore, a more accurate description of Norwalk’s governance structure is one of shared governance,” Evergreen Solutions wrote in its recently released Efficiency Study of the City of Norwalk.

A Norwalk mantra

Talk of a “weak Mayor” goes way back.

“As we know and as is frequently made clear, at City Hall we have a weak mayor/strong council form of governance that grants the mayor limited appointment power and only a degree of control over administrative agencies. It is the Common Council that is the law-writing body of the City of Norwalk,” citizen Rod Lopez-Fabrega wrote in April 2013, ahead of the election that brought Democratic former Norwalk Police Chief Harry Rilling into the Mayor’s Office after eight years of Republican Mayor Richard Moccia ruling the roost.

“In our strong Council-weak mayor system, it’s the Council that does the ‘heavy lifting,’” Peter Berman wrote in 2015.

Others have disagreed. “We have on paper what has been called a Weak Mayor/Strong Council form of government. It is really much more fluid than that in my experience,” former Mayor Alex Knopp said in 2015.

“Certainly, when I was in, I did not look at it as a Weak Mayor system,” former Mayor Bill Collins said at that time. “… Really, the Mayor is the only one who has the staff and the money and hopefully the vision to set a tone and a vision for the City. The Norwalk system generally allows him to do that.”

In 2017, then-Mayoral candidate Lisa Brinton framed her thoughts with the long-used description of Norwalk’s government.

“I believe that the City Manager would make Council people’s jobs a lot easier. Right now, you have, the power is a Weak Mayor/Strong Council. Well, I say it’s not such a Weak Mayor, it’s a completely political Mayor that controls appointments to what Commissions we have. And you have a Strong Council, but everybody’s got another job,” Brinton said.

Definition of ‘strong’

Evergreen Solutions quotes an article published by the National League of Cities that says the terms “strong” or “weak” don’t refer to “effectiveness,” but rather “distinguishes the level of political power and administrative authority assigned to the mayor in the municipal charter.”

“In practice, there is no sharp category that distinguishes between ‘weak’ and ‘strong’ mayors, but rather a continuum of authority and power along which cities are spread. However, the designation of ‘weak’ and ‘strong’ are useful in showing the variations in mayoral authority that exist,” the excerpt continues.

“Most ‘strong’ mayors are in the mayor-council form of government and are directly elected by citizens to that office. Most ‘weak’ mayors are mayors in a council-manager form and are elected from within the city council,” it states.

Evergreen cites these characteristics of a “strong” mayor:

“The mayor is the chief executive officer, centralizing executive power.

“The mayor directs the administrative structure, appointing and removing of department heads.

“While the council has legislative power, the mayor has veto power. The council does not oversee daily operations.”

While under a “weak” mayor:

“The council is powerful, with both legislative and executive authority.

“The mayor is not truly the chief executive, with limited power or no veto power.

“The council can prevent the mayor from effectively supervising city administration.

“There may be many administrative boards and commissions that operate independently from the city government.”

Mayoral responses

“I have known from the very beginning that we have a Mayor-Council form of government,” Rilling wrote Saturday. “I am not considered a weak Mayor. I have been elected by the people and I have the power of a veto if I needed it. Two elements a weak Mayor does not have.”

He explained, “In a weak Mayor government, the Council will generally hire a City Manager to run the day-to-day operations. That City Manager works at the pleasure, of and reports to, the council. You can imagine how problematic that can be. The Mayor is oftentimes the Council candidate receiving the most votes in the general election. Mostly ceremonial.”

“I do not believe I ever used the term ‘Weak Mayor,’” said Moccia, who served on the Common Council for years before getting elected to the paid post on the third floor.

Evergreen “stated the obvious” when it said Norwalk has a “shared governance,” he continued.

“It is also obvious that the Town Manager type of government leads to the ‘weak Mayor’ phrase,” Moccia said. “I do disagree with their conclusion about the council. It is a generic statement and portrays it in the abstract. For example, if the Mayor is of one party and the Council is another, then they could try to exercise dominance and curtail the Mayor’s ability to, as they put it, ‘effectively manage City operations.’”

If you compare Norwalk to other cities, then “Norwalk could be considered a weak Mayor system, again only by comparison,” Moccia said. “For instance, the Stamford Mayor does not attend or run the Board of Rep meetings, and on many appointments does not require their approval. Several other cities have the same with regard to appointments. All in the eyes of the beholder.”

Collins, who served as Mayor from 1977 to 1981 and from 1983 to 1987, said he’s “always been a bit puzzled” by the label “Weak Mayor/Strong Council.”

“My experience caused me to think the opposite,” Collins wrote. “Effectiveness in city government struck me as coming from the power to appoint and the ability to influence the appointees to follow the path of your influence. We certainly played that to the hilt in my time, I think to the benefit of the city. It is very difficult for the diverse council to organize itself sufficiently to compete with that centralized power. Yes, a council of the other political party can certainly grab control on a few issues, or obstruct in general, but in terms of accomplishment most of the strings of power run through the mayor.”

Knopp did not reply to an email asking for his opinion.

Opinions from those who have served

“I believe the Mayor’s office to be structurally significant,” said Fred Wilms, a Republican who led the Board of Estimate and Taxation for the entire eight years Moccia was in office and who has also been a Council member.

He wrote:

“First of all the Council has no appropriation authority. Most legislatures do. The Fiscal Authority rather is the BET. The BET is in turn dominated by the Mayor.

“The Mayor exerts significant executive authority over the City departments. These include the Chief Finance Officer, Corporation Counsel, Police, Fire, Traffic, Chief of Staff plus others.

“The Council has virtually no independent staff and essentially no budget of its own.

“The Council in my opinion functions best in an oversight role – keeping the Mayor on track so to speak and blocking unwise initiatives.

“The Council’s power lays in the fact that the Mayor can sign virtually no document/agreement without their prior authorization.

“Its most significant role in my opinion is in crafting Ordinances.

“An unused power is the ability to pass Resolutions. While non-binding, these can call significant public attention to any civic topic, including ones the Mayor may not favor.

“In conclusion both the Mayor and Council possess significant powers. That is why a wise Mayor will work collaboratively with the Council, and constructively engage in the process of give and take.”

In a conversation, Wilms emphasized the Council’s power to pass resolutions and said it’s been underutilized recently. When the Mayor and the Council majority are from different parties, it’s especially useful, he said.

Bruce Kimmel has served on the Council for a total 14 years and was its President in 2015-16. He’s also been a Board of Education member. In 2013, the Democrat said Norwalk’s system gives the Council “considerable power,” but he didn’t “fully agree” with the Weak Mayor/Strong Council view.

In response to the efficiency study, Kimmel wrote, “I disagree with the framework used by Evergreen Solution to determine whether our mayors are ‘weak’ or ‘strong.’ I look at it this way: In Norwalk, the mayor presides at both the Council and BOE meetings and thus can have direct input on any and all issues that come before those bodies.”

Yes, it’s true that most Norwalk Mayors have not lead BoE meetings, as the Charter says they can, “but the power is there,” Kimmel continued. “Also, the mayor appoints and is a member of the Board of Estimate and Taxation, and thus is in a position to control most of the fiscal policies of the city.

“Added to this, of course, is the power to make appointments to all land use agencies, and to hire and fire department heads,” Kimmel said. “Our mayors have all been different; how they have chosen to use their Charter-granted powers is a matter worth discussing.”

Brinton criticizes study, cites personalities involved

“I agree with Evergreen’s assessment that Norwalk does NOT have a weak mayor,” wrote Brinton, an unaffiliated voter who has twice attempted to unseat Rilling. “I believe my previous statements over the years confirms that. However, I don’t think ‘shared governance,’ is accurate either. Why? Because Norwalk’s council and BOE are part time volunteers, while the mayor and superintendent are full time, paid positions.”

Brinton, who has never held elected office or been appointed to one of Norwalk’s Boards or Commissions, wrote:

“It’s great Evergreen examined organization structure, processes and technology when looking for efficiencies, but I didn’t see anything about the people side of the equation, looking at things like leadership, personality styles or culture. Are folks like the mayor, superintendent, council president, and department chiefs coaches, visionaries, public servants, autocrats, collaborators, or bureaucrats? How do their styles impact the people around them? What impact do they personally have on the culture of our city and ultimately our operating efficiency and quality of life?

“IMHO every Norwalk mayor I’ve known alternated between being an ‘autocrat’ for things they wanted (ignoring others’ wishes) or ‘hands-off’ (providing no direction at all) on things they didn’t care about. It explains priorities in development, city maintenance and staffing.”