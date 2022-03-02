It’s a landslide for ‘balanced’ slate in unprecedented Norwalk District E Democratic primary

NORWALK, Conn. — More than 800 Democrats voted in a District E primary Tuesday and while opinions varied, the results couldn’t be more pronounced.

The “balanced” slate completely overturned the victory won by “the original eight” in January’s caucus. No one on the Rowayton-based surprise slate won, not even would-be Board of Education member Jodi Sattler.

While everyone working the polls for the primary called the stream of voters a “trickle,” they also agreed that for a primary to determine who’d represent District E on the Democratic Town Committee, there was a lot of interest. In all, 832 of 4,771 eligible District E Democrats came out to vote, or nearly 17.5% of the available electorate. It’s more than twice the number of people who voted in the Jan. 10 caucus. Two years ago, 90 people voted in the District E caucus, according to Norwalk Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez.Former DTC member Bill Krummel, who’s been involved for decades, said he’d never seen so many people vote for DTC candidates. He called it “puzzling.”

It all stemmed from a December District E meeting where supporters of the late Mike Barbis expected to be able to vote for Jody Sattler to replace him on the Board of Education. They were told that under DTC rules, they had to have been present for three District E meetings to be able to vote, a bylaw established to prevent the equivalent of ballot stuffing.

“The way Jody was treated at that meeting was just plain appalling,” wrote Annie Allen, alleging that the DTC chose Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig, a retired teacher, for the post “so that they did NOT have to pick Jody Sattler and this was one of the more blatant displays of pettiness, spite, and poor judgment I have ever seen.”

Allen was part of Sattler’s 11 candidates, who came forward the night before the caucus, according to the 11 candidates who had been announced by the DTC well in advance. Eight members of the new group won the caucus only to learn that the losers had the right to force a primary.

They did. Now they’ll be on the DTC for two years.

Most of them are veteran DTC members, continuing in that volunteer role, discussing issues monthly and endorsing candidates when the time comes. (Candidates who themselves might face a primary.)

Many people voting Tuesday said they’d never come out for a DTC election before.

Kimberly Greenman came to Brookside to vote because of her concerns about the school system and the tough times kids are having during covid. She voted strictly for one slate because “there are some people that we’re voting for that are going to be helping us.” She didn’t say which slate.

Kimberly Greenman came to Brookside to vote because of her concerns about the school system and the tough times kids are having during covid. She voted strictly for one slate because "there are some people that we're voting for that are going to be helping us." She didn't say which slate.

Chris Hussey at Rowayton Elementary School, explaining why he was there with his wife, Anne, although they'd never voted for a DTC seat before. She spoke of a social media blitz and people coming to the house to urge them to vote. "It was one of the most well publicized primaries I've ever been," he said, adding that he'd taken his 96-year-old father to the Brookside poll earlier. "He wanted to vote, too."

Jodi Przybisiki said she voted for DTC offices once previously but "I didn't know much about this before." She had come to support people she knew on both slates but really felt Sattler should have been on the Board of Education, she said.

Nancy Schlater said she's lived in Rowayton for 37 years but didn't think she'd ever voted for a DTC candidate before. She come out to support names she recognized and voted for people on both slates, and knew a Republican who asked if he could vote in the primary.

The group of candidates populated with veteran DTC members called itself “The Democrats for a Balanced District E,” because its slate had members from all areas of the district. The other said they were the “Original Eight” because they were the eight new voices who had won the caucus.

The Original Eight “are from the same neighborhood. They are all from Rowayton, they are all white, most are in the same age group and are women with children in Rowayton elementary, Roton or BMHS. They all share the same point of view,” said DTC member Galen Wells.

A number of Republicans reportedly came out to vote in Rowayton.

“There has been a lot of frustration because we have closed primaries in Connecticut, and a lot of people tried to affiliate and were shut out just because they waited too long,” said Laura Smits, who was working the Rowayton poll. “And when you change from a party, like Republican to Democrat, obviously, there’s a three-month waiting period. So there’s lots of frustration, because they have been told to come down without all of the information. That’s been frustrating for all of us.”

Voters going to Rowayton faced a surprising challenge. Instead of going in the usual door, they had to walk around the end of a building to a door on the other side, a bit of a hike.

Some felt it was a trick to keep people from voting. “They couldn’t have made it any tougher,” one man said, calling it “like a game show challenge.”

Norwalk Democratic Registrar Stuart Wells said it was because the gym is a long way from the parking lot and school is in session, and “they don’t want us walking through the school.” More ordinary primaries are held in August, “so less of a problem then and there is no school on Election Day in November, so we should be able to go in through the building.”

Still, the Rowaytonites said they’d been complaining all day and didn’t understand why people still had to circle the building late in the day.

The primary also saw “unofficial checkers” at all three polls. Fox Run moderator Bob Sodaro said usually this is done in presidential elections, to increase turnout. This time, the Sattler slate had organized it.

A volunteer sat behind the people paid to check voters in, keeping track of who had come in so that calls could be made to get the no-shows to the polls, according to Sodaro. Patrick Steele, performing the chore at Fox Run, called it “interesting” though not surprising.

Elisabeth Stonehill was one of the experienced voters coming to Fox Run. “I voted because I want to see a more balanced slate,” she said.

Paul Fernandez, a Fox Run voter, said he’d come out because “I heard there’s some party switching was going on.” Primaries are overlooked, “but the party switching thing’s a little underhanded and I don’t want to see that happen.”

Three members of “The Original Eight” were registered unaffiliated before becoming Democrats, according to Wells. Sattler switched in 2019 while Sarah Wayland and Allen did it in early December, after the District E meeting that offended them.

Allen said she’s been unaffiliated because she was a journalist.

“Since the election, we have been accused of being interlopers, insurgents and Republicans. These criticisms are categorically false. None of the eight endorsed candidates have ever been registered Republicans,” Sara Ingrassia wrote in a “letter to parents.”

Three of the 11 people who reportedly came forward just before the January caucus had been registered Republican in the past. They did not win the caucus and therefore weren’t “endorsed.”

Among the voters coming out without much knowledge of who was on the ballot was a man at Fox Run, who queried candidates on both sides before going into the polls. He told NancyOnNorwalk that he’d read a print paper article and didn’t really understand what the issue was, but had the impression that it was “sort of a behind the scenes thing.”

He felt “fresh, new thoughts are always good” so he was going to vote for the group who had told him they were the “new voice,” although he knew his wife was “going to go half and half” and some of their votes would cancel each other. But, “Eleven can’t do anything in a group of 55 except interject new thoughts,” he said.

The results were:

Benita A. (Watford) Raleigh 536 (winner)

Ed Camacho 519(winner)

Stuart W. Wells III 504 (winner)

Colin A. Hosten​ 477 (winner)

Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig 471 (winner)

Tina L. Duryea 471 (winner)

Kevin M. Tepas​ 470 (winner)

Paul B. Barringer II 456 (winner)

Esther Murillo​ 456 (winner)

Lucia C. Rilling​ 451 (winner)

Priscilla Feral 430 (winner)

Jody A. Sattler 352

Aimee Malloy Ableman 342

Alyson W. Smith 341

Sarah S. Wayland 326

Anne Allen 324

Sara J. Ingrassia 323

Todd R. Deklyn 311

Camille Josephine Legnani 301

Raleigh and Feral will be new to the DTC.

Legnani is a Brien McMahon High School senior who is part of a group advising Norwalk Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella on equity issues, she said. Politics isn’t new, as she has interned for U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich).

“I wanted to make an impact on our town,” she said, as she stood Tuesday evening outside Fox Run, waiting to greet voters. “…Regardless if I win or lose, my work isn’t going to stop. I’m just here to make a difference.” It was going well, as, “It seems like a lot of people are becoming more involved. I think that was definitely one of my goals coming into this…. It’s just nice to spread awareness on voting, which is something that’s obviously so important and timely.”