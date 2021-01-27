It’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Today is the 76th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz Death Camp in Poland, where it is estimated 1.1 million persons, mostly European Jews, were exterminated by the Nazi regime.

On this day, designated as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum is presenting important educational programs, including one featuring Susan Eisenhower discussing why her grandfather, Supreme Allied Commander Dwight D. Eisenhower, “foresaw a day when the horrors of the Holocaust might be denied and hear about his vigilance to preserve its truth.”

For those who may be in any doubt about the horrific meaning of the brazen display of these White Supremacists’ slogans – “Camp Auschwitz” and “Six Million Were Not Enough” – at the insurrection against the U.S. Capitol a few weeks ago, it would be worthwhile to view these programs at www.ushmm.org.

