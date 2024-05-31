“It’s just as frustrating for us”: Norwalk officials, residents discuss enforcement in the city

Residents asked questions of city staff at the Enforcement Open House. (Photos by Harold Corbin)

Dozens of residents came to City Hall on Thursday to learn more about the city’s enforcement process, ask questions about how complaints are handled, and express their concerns about how long some complaints take.

“I really want to know how long does it take from complaint on the city website, to somebody going out and assessing the issue to a letter to zoning citation hearings,” resident Lisa Henderson said. “I’ve reported issues and it’s over 10 months. And these are major issues, and nothing has happened. “

But it wasn’t just residents who expressed frustrations over some of the limitations that staff have to follow as a part of the enforcement process.

“It’s frustrating I know for the neighbors, people around the property, people seeing this—It’s just as frustrating for us, just as frustrating,” Bill Ireland, the city’s chief building officer, said, about some of the statutes and rules that govern enforcement. “And I know I hear from my wife, because she drives around and makes reports—I get it day and night—but we understand what you’re going through. And I hope you understand what we’re trying to go through to make these things correct.”

Mayor Harry Rilling said the event was important, as enforcement is a major issue residents raise.

“There are a lot of questions about the enforcement efforts and the inspections that the city of Norwalk conducts in any given year,” he said. “It’s our opportunity, not only to explain what our process is, and how we go about it, but also maybe we can find ways that maybe we can do something a little bit better. And that always helps out and makes things a little bit smoother.”

The open house featured city representatives from Planning and Zoning, Building, Public Works, Police, Fire, and Health—all of whom are responsible for different areas of enforcement.

Jessica Vonashek, the city’s chief of economic and community development, who served as a moderator for the event, emphasized that the departments do work together and meet weekly to discuss properties with multiple violations on them.

Dozens of residents turned out to learn more about the city’s enforcement efforts and raise questions about the process. (Photo by Harold Corbin)

A Look Inside Enforcement

Each department has different areas of enforcement that they’re responsible for. Here are some examples:

Planning and Zoning is responsible for zoning violations, such as illegal contractor yards or people parking cars on their front lawns.

The Building Department is responsible for blight enforcement, which can include dilapidated structures with broken windows or chipped paint.

The Department of Public Works is responsible for enforcing things in the city’s right-of-way, such as people illegally connecting to the sewer system or blocking sightlines at intersections.

The Police Department is responsible for enforcing parking and motor vehicle violations.

The Fire Department is responsible for enforcing things related to the fire code, such as an illegal apartment that doesn’t have proper egress in case of a fire.

The Health Department is responsible for enforcing items related to public health, such as hoarding, restaurant inspections, and water quality testing.

But with all the areas involved, it can be hard for residents to know how and where to report issues.

“When an issue affects all of you, when it has a zoning, a blight, a health, a noise complaint, how would a resident go about most effectively communicating that to the city?” resident Mallory Moyer said.

Vonashek said using the city’s Click and Request system is the best way right now, as it’s easier for staff to track complaints and make sure they get to the right department. In an ideal world, she said, the system would eventually send back automated emails to let residents know where their issue was in the process. Vonashek also noted the city is working to be more proactive instead of solely relying on resident complaints.

“We take a neighborhood each month, and there are three or four of us that get in the car and actually drive the neighborhood to proactively identify some of these things,” she said.

Enforcement Limitations

One of the biggest areas of frustration for both residents and city staff was the amount of time some of these processes take, which is set by state statute. For example, with blight, the process includes initial notices to residents with a 15-day limit to start addressing an issue. Then, there are follow-up steps and hearings, which often result in more days.

“You have 15 days from the date we give you to have a clean-up,” Ireland said. “We will revisit the property and if that’s not [addressed], it becomes a citation later. And there’s an amount of time involved with that … and you’re allowed a hearing.”

Other issues revolve around access to the site. While the fire department, for example, inspects three-family or larger homes each year, one- and two-family homes don’t fall under those requirements. Those are often the properties that staff can’t really access, according to Steve Kleppin, the city’s director of planning and zoning.

He gave an example of getting complaints about a resident turning a single or two-family home into a larger rooming house.

“If we have suspicion that there is definitely something going on, then we can try to go through the State Prosecutor’s Office to get an administrative warrant,” Kleppin said. “Our luck with that has been slim to none, because usually what happens is the judge will want to say, ‘Well, what’s your proof that there’s actually something going on there?’ And you can say, ‘Well, there’s 15 cars and six satellite dishes, and you see people coming and going,’ and the judge can say, ‘That’s not proof of anything.’ So the only thing that is concrete proof is getting inside.”

The volume of complaints compared to the size of the city’s staff has also been an issue. Kleppin said Planning and Zoning receives about one complaint a day, and while about 25% aren’t actually zoning violations, investigating each complaint takes time. Ireland said the building department deals with complaints about 40 properties a month, of which 35 are usually handled relatively quickly.

“But the ones that don’t get cured are the ones that become a monster that everyone complains about and worries about,” he said.

However, residents continuing to raise these issues has paid off, according to Vonashek. The enforcement staff is growing. There are now two blight officers and two zoning inspectors, compared to a few years ago when there was one each.

Vonashek emphasized the importance of residents continuing to work with the city staff because they all want to improve quality of life in Norwalk, particularly because, as she noted, she’s also a resident.

“We take our kids to school, or we drive to work, and we go to Stop & Shop and we see certain things,” she said. “But there’s a real passion for the city of Norwalk, and people love the city of Norwalk, and we want it to be beautiful, and we want it to look nice.”