It’s Norwalk Restaurant Week

One of my favorite things about Norwalk is the many, diverse restaurants we have. Our city knows good food. This week is Spring Restaurant Week in Norwalk and I want to encourage residents to enjoy the warmer weather and support our local restaurants.

Nine Norwalk restaurants will have special menus and discounted prices, including B.J. Ryan’s, BanC House BBQ and Crab, Coals, Dry Dock Bar & Grille, New York Bakery 1955, Osteria Romana Norwalk, Romanacci Norwalk, The Spread and Wall Street Tavern.

Our restaurants are open and ready for business. COVID-19 protocols are being followed to keep patrons and staff safe.

Additionally, this week the Small Business Administration also opened applications for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide assistance for restaurants, bars and other establishments affected by COVID-19. If you or a business owner you know want more information or want to apply, please find more information here: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/covid-19-relief-options/restaurant-revitalization-fund

Visit norwalkrestaurantweek.org to learn more about our Spring Restaurant Week. Hope to see you out at a restaurant, or picking up take out, this week. Thank you for your continued support to strengthen our local businesses.

Mayor Harry Rilling