Jim Himes-led committee releases documentary on economic disparity

This fall, Himes, a former Wall Street banker, won an eighth term as Connecticut’s 4th District representative in Congress. He said he often gets asked how it’s possible to represent a population with such a wide range in income and wealth disparity.“As far as I can tell, there’s a huge commonality of interests between radically different levels of affluence,” he said. “Nobody wants to spend an hour on [Interstate] 95. Nobody wants an unstable banking system.”

That said, Himes is committed to shaping policy that evens the playing field.

“The system is tilted in favor of people who have already made it, and we need to be really serious about addressing that,” he said.

“There is no moral or economic argument for taxing working people at average rates that are higher than people who are collecting dividends. There is no moral argument for legacy preferences at places like Yale University. So we’ve got to address those things.”

Over the course of 16 months, beginning last July, the Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth conducted a dozen hearings in Washington and several more in locations around the country, addressing a range of issues from education to housing, labor unions, small business support, infrastructure, social programs and tax policy.

Through contacts made at those hearings, the committee identified about 150 families whose stories they explored for the documentary. Ultimately, just three were included.

Himes said he consulted friends who work in television for advice on who should narrate the piece. When someone suggested Parker, Himes said, “I was a little concerned initially that people would see it and say, ‘What in the world is Carrie Bradshaw doing in this documentary?’” referring to her character in the long-running HBO series “Sex and the City.” But, he said, “She does a wonderful job of telling her own story, and it’s a remarkable story.”

The documentary premiered this week in Washington, and it’s available to watch on the congressman’s website as well as on YouTube. Himes said various members of the committee have plans in the works to screen the movie in their districts, and they’re promoting it at universities.

“You know, Netflix or HBO isn’t going to distribute it, but we’re hoping that there will be continued interest in showing it around the country.”