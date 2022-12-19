Jim Himes-led committee releases documentary on economic disparity

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) was executive producer of a documentary on economic disparity featuring three families. (Screenshot via YouTube)
U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Greenwich) was tapped last year to lead the U.S. House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth, an issue he said is “in my face every single day” in his southwestern Connecticut district — home to one of the nation’s highest concentrations of millionaires and some of its most economically distressed communities.
The committee was tasked with producing a reportwith policy recommendations, but Himes wanted to go further than that. Inspired by Depression-era photographer Walker Evans — whose iconic work documented rural poverty on behalf of the Interior and Agriculture departments — the committee assigned itself some creative extra credit: producing a documentary movie. Both projects wrapped up this month.
