John Altieri, 1939-2022

NORWALK, Conn. — The Executive Committee of the Norwalk Federation of Teachers is expressing “great sadness on the death of our very dear former President John Altieri,” NFT President Mary Yordon said.

Altieri, 82, was a founding member of the Norwalk Federation of Teachers and served as its president for 21 years, according to his obituary. “He negotiated many contracts and continued to be involved in negotiations long after his retirement. Before the legislature passed the binding arbitration law, John could often be spotted on the picket line during the first days of the new school year.”

Yordon called him “an elected officer from 1975 until 2021” and “a highly effective leader dedicated to the cause of unions, teachers, and especially to the cause of Norwalk schools throughout his long and exemplary life. He held many roles in the Norwalk Federation of Teachers and other state and regional labor organizations.”

Altieri was a lifelong Norwalker who attended Tracey Elementary, the former Center Junior High and Nathan Hale Junior High School and was a member of the Norwalk High School Class of 1957, his obituary states. He earned a Bachelors in Science in history and teaching from Boston College and then a Master of Arts from Fairfield University. He taught Social Studies and later English as a Second Language at West Rocks Middle School for 38 years.

He was elected to the Norwalk High School Alumni Association Teacher Honor Roll and when he retired from teaching in 1999 he was recognized by the Connecticut General Assembly and the governor for his dedication to public education.

“In his many years as a teacher and unionist he was the recipient of numerous awards,” his obituary states. “He was a Vice President of the Connecticut AFL-CIO for 25 years and was the recipient of their Certificate of Appreciation. In 2006 the NFT presented him with a lifetime achievement award. CFEPE, predecessor of AFT Connecticut, named him the Unionist of the Year in 1999 and the CT AFL-CIO singled him out as the Labor Person of the Year in 2007. He received the Christopher Dodd award for outstanding political activism in 2006. In 2021 He received a Certificate of Special Recognition from Jim Himes, and an Official Citation from the General Assembly for 38 years of dedication to students in the Norwalk Public Schools.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Matthew Church, located at 216 Scribner Ave. Altieri’s family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Magner Funeral Home, located at 12 Mott Ave.

“He will be missed by all,” the NFT statement said.