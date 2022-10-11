Johnson earns bipartisan trust, deserves your vote

I too experienced a door-knocking visit from Dominique Johnson this August, although she only brought Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig from Dis-E of the BOE (curious choice in Cranbury) – not D-party royalty.

Dominique did listen. Was curious. Was genuinely shocked at how well informed I was about all-about-town. In short – I asked exactly how Dominique represented “all” of Norwalk. Because from my vantage point – watching carefully – I’ve yet to see Dominique demonstrate a single ounce of “independence”. Rilling lock-step, every issue – never a discouraging word. I explained I know math – and that was statistically improbable. No rebuttal.

Dominique will do as told. Party fealty first, regardless. If that is what you want in a representative, be sure to pull line A. But – not there for you. Never has been.

If Lucia Rilling is a campaign asset – frogs will fall from the sky on election day.