Johnson earns bipartisan trust, deserves your vote
Dominique Johnson is running to be the next State Representative in the 143rd District within Norwalk and Westport. I have gotten to know Dominique through her work on the Norwalk Common Council and as a member of my community. She possesses the necessary qualifications to hold such office. What is more, Dominique is a candidate for everyone! Her eagerness to listen to all people renders her the most fit legislator – the type we hope for at every level of government.
Dominique once told me she hopes to “blaze the trail for future generations in Connecticut.” I’m confident Dominique is the candidate to blaze this trail by utilizing her gift of listening to everyone, and through fighting for the priorities that impact us all. I enthusiastically endorse Dominique Johnson as the next State Representative for the 149th District. If you vote at Nathan Hale Middle School, West Rocks Middle School, or Wolfpit School, please vote for Dominique Johnson on Tuesday, November 8th.
Lucia Rilling
One comment
Patrick Cooper October 11, 2022 at 6:39 pm
I too experienced a door-knocking visit from Dominique Johnson this August, although she only brought Mary Ellen Flaherty-Ludwig from Dis-E of the BOE (curious choice in Cranbury) – not D-party royalty.
Dominique did listen. Was curious. Was genuinely shocked at how well informed I was about all-about-town. In short – I asked exactly how Dominique represented “all” of Norwalk. Because from my vantage point – watching carefully – I’ve yet to see Dominique demonstrate a single ounce of “independence”. Rilling lock-step, every issue – never a discouraging word. I explained I know math – and that was statistically improbable. No rebuttal.
Dominique will do as told. Party fealty first, regardless. If that is what you want in a representative, be sure to pull line A. But – not there for you. Never has been.
If Lucia Rilling is a campaign asset – frogs will fall from the sky on election day.