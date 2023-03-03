Johnson offers coffee hour; Carousel a hit; Scout Days

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

State Rep. to meet with constituents

to meet with constituents Symphony draws crowd to concert

draws crowd to concert Maritime Aquarium offering Scout programs

Constituent Coffee Hour

You can speak your mind to State Rep. Dominique Johnson (D-143) at her Constituent Coffee Hour on Saturday Mar. 18 from 11 a.m. until noon at Dave and Charlie’s Hometown Deli, 300 Strawberry Ave., Norwalk. Johnson will discuss legislative priorities in an informal session on the deli’s patio, and will also collect items for the Domestic Violence Crisis Center. Donated toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine products, shampoo, body wash, and self-care products will be gratefully welcomed. You can contact Rep. Johnson at (860) 240-8585, or email her at [email protected].

Carousel

The Norwalk Concert Hall’s post-covid attendance record was broken recently by Norwalk Symphony Orchestra and New Paradigm Theatre’s Carousel: A Concert, according to a news release. Collaborator Domestic Violence Crisis Center lent the show its perspective concerning the original classic’s antiquated depiction of domestic violence.

The production’s artistic director, New Paradigm founder Kristin Huffman said, “I think in the end, audiences saw a very ‘real’ version of this show and how it applies to their real world, and was swept away by the gorgeous score played by the orchestra. With the partnership with DVCC, if they end up needing help or if someone they know needs help in an abusive situation, they also know where they can go for this help in our community.”

Energized by the show’s success, the Symphony and New Paradigm are at work planning their next outing. Symphony Executive Director Sandra Miklave said, “We are a true partnership on all fronts. Each organization brings its strengths together to create this unique experience in Fairfield County.”

Deadlines approach for Scout programs

For Boy Scouts of America Weekend Saturday-Sunday Mar. 25 and 26, and Girl Scout Day Saturday Apr. 1, the Maritime Aquarium will offer discounted tickets and educational programming to help scouts earn badges and “develop a deeper understanding about the world around them,” according to a news release. Programs targeting specific badge requirements for all levels of scouts will include expeditions on the Aquarium’s research vessel, animal encounters, lab experiments, engineering projects, and Aquarium guided tours.

Cub Scout Day is Mar. 25, Merit Badge Day is Mar. 26, and Girl Scout Day is Saturday Apr. 1. Merit Badge Day programs are already sold out, so troop leaders should register promptly for Cub Scout Day (registration deadline is Wednesday March 22) and Girl Scout Day (deadline is Wednesday March 29).

Purchase of admission is also required on Cub Scout Day and Girl Scout Day to participate in programs. A discount admission price of $14 for kids aged 3-12 and $19 for teens and adults will apply to Cub Scout Day tix bought by Friday Mar. 24 and Girl Scout Day tix bought by Friday Mar. 31.

Scouts must be over 42” tall to participate in programs on the research vessel, and must be accompanied by a chaperone on Cub Scout Day and Girl Scout Day. Chaperones must also buy a ticket to be on the cruise.

“Scout Days are the perfect outing for any troop interested in learning more about local ecosystems and thinking about how they can make a difference in protecting them,” said Associate Director of Education Ann Marie Lisi. “Programs are specially designed to engage your scouts in hands-on activities that will require them to think critically and spark conversation about some of today’s most pressing conservation issues.”

There’s more detail at www.maritimeaquarium.org/badge-weekend.