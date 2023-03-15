Johnson’s coffee hour relocates; Norwalk Symphony;

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Johnson

A Constituent Coffee Hour scheduled by State Rep. Dominique Johnson (D-143) for this Saturday, Mar. 18, has been shifted to a different location.

You can speak your mind to Johnson from 11 a.m. until noon at Cafe Dolce, 35 Main Ave., Norwalk.

Johnson will discuss legislative priorities in the informal session and will also collect items for the Domestic Violence Crisis Center. Donated toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, feminine products, shampoo, body wash, and self-care products will be gratefully welcomed. You can contact Rep. Johnson at (860) 240-8585, or email her at [email protected].

The Pastoral

Ludwig Van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 (The Pastoral) performed by the Norwalk Symphony will top an afternoon bill that includes simulated conversation between conductor Jonathan Yates and Beethoven (portrayed by Philip Callen). Norwalk Youth Symphony members will join the aggregation to perform Beethoven’s Egmont Overture, and there will be solo turns by award-winners flutist Sadie Goodman (Hue: Fantasie for Flute and Orchestra) and violinist Beatrice Low (Wieniawski: Violin Concerto No. 2). According to a news release, it’s on Sunday Mar. 26 at 3 p.m. in the Norwalk Concert Hall, located at 125 East Ave.

Tickets range from $10 for children and students up to $50 for adults. Buy them at Tix – Ticket Sales – Event Details, or by calling (203) 956-6771.

Aquarium

The Maritime Aquarium’s Terrapin Tracking Team needs volunteers to help protect northern diamondback terrapins, a coastal-dwelling species whose ranks are diminishing. During the spring and early summer mating season when diamondbacks travel from their waterfront habitat to nesting sites in marshes and on dunes, they often cross busy roadways where they’re jeopardized by vehicular traffic.

In a news release, Aquarium Vice President of Education Tom Naiman said, “As a species of concern in Connecticut, northern diamondback terrapins’ population is considered low and at risk without human intervention. Community scientists who join our Terrapin Tracking Team will play a critical role is monitoring our local population, which will inform scientists who study local ecosystems.”

Virtual training sessions will be at 7 p.m. on Tuesday Mar. 28 and Monday Apr. 3. Trainees will learn how to collect data, and will be assigned a roadway to monitor weekly through August.

There’s no charge to participate. You must be at least 18 years old, or accompanied by a trained adult. Sign up at www.maritimeaquarium.org/community-science.