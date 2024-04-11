Quantcast
,

Join NoN at The Norwalk Art Space, Thursday, April 25

By


One of the many reasons we love Norwalk is that there’s always something to talk about.

It could be a building coming down while another one goes up. Or maybe it’s a debate on the local budget or the use of federal funding for infrastructure improvements. Aquariums both big and small always get our attention, of course. Even the meaning and merits of a certain yellow sculpture can bring on strong opinions.

Add to the mix both an earthquake and an eclipse, and wow! There’s been a lot going on.

For that reason, we thought this might be a good time to take a pause and enjoy something we can all agree on: an art exhibit featuring our wonderfully talented local students.

As a “thank you” for your support of local, independent journalism, we invite you to join Nancy on Norwalk Board Members for a reception on Thursday, April 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Norwalk Art Space, 455 West Avenue, Norwalk. It will be a chance to connect with other Nancy on Norwalk readers, while enjoying a special Student Art Exhibition at the stunning Norwalk Art Space. Beverages and snacks will be provided, and the Café will also be open.

To help us with a head count, please RSVP on Eventbrite by clicking the button below:

RSVP

Recommended

A Cabaret to Support Norwalk/Nagarote Sister City Project
A Cabaret to Support Norwalk/Nagarote Sister City Project
‘The Vines’ Sculpture, Facing Eviction, May Move to Maritime Garage
‘The Vines’ Sculpture, Facing Eviction, May Move to Maritime Garage
Cultural Crossover: Colombian vibes from 150 young musicians

Comments

Leave a Reply

Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation

Popular Stories

Proposed Changes to O&G Site Raise Environmental, Traffic Concerns

Norwalk Common Council to vote on $45.4 million capital budget

Norwalk Council Approves $45.4 Million Capital Budget, Bemoaning the Process

Kendall Elementary’s real-world path to college begins in 2nd grade

Losing Sight of the Bigger Picture

Recent Comments