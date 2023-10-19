Joint Finance Committees meeting looks at budget challenges in coming year

Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz presents preliminary City-side Fiscal Year 23 budget results at Wednesday’s joint committee meeting in the Center for Global Studies.

An earlier-than-ever budget presentation Wednesday drew few watchers and only one speaker, but included much information about the City’s fiscal year 23 results and the Board of Education’s achievements and challenges.

The joint meeting of the Common Council Finance Committee and the Board of Education Finance Committee was held in the Center for Global Studies.

Traditionally, the first public discussion of the Norwalk Public Schools budget has happened in December and featured only BoE members.

“We think it’s important that we sit down at the table, have good dialogue, talk about the wants, talk about the needs, talk about the situation relative to the budget,” Mayor Harry Rilling said. “(Superintendent of Schools Alexandra Estrella) and I have had a couple of discussions relative to that. And we agree that we want to move forward in a very cohesive manner, trying to work together so that we can put together the best possible budget, looking out for the children of our city, as well as the citizens of our city, knowing that both have perhaps the same needs but also differing needs at times.”

“I’m hoping that tonight is the initiation of a collaborative conversation around building a deeper understanding of City needs, but also allowing the City to understand where we are as a district, and what continues to be some of the key pillars that we continue to focus on as we plan the budget ahead,” Estrella said.

“The focus of tonight’s meeting is to hear from the public as it relates to their thoughts on the upcoming budget cycle… It is essential that we understand the priorities as we move forward towards the creation of one City of Norwalk operating budget,” Council President Greg Burnett (D-At Large) said. “Actual budget requests are being formulated within the City departments, schools and grant agencies at this time, as they prepare to file their budgets with the finance department in November and budget reviews in the month of December.”

“Norwalk Public Schools is the most successful city school system in the state of Connecticut,” BoE Finance Committee Chairwoman Sheri McCready-Pritchett said. “While a lot has been accomplished, we’ve done a lot and we’ve made a lot of achievements, we do know that there’s more work that needs to be done.”

City Budget

Norwalk Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz presented projected results for FY23, stressing that they’re preliminary unaudited numbers.

About $3.2 million went into the Rainy Day Fund, though revenues were $414.2 million and expenditures were $416.7 million, including about $4.5 million the City rolled over into FY24, according to Dachowitz.

Revenues were about $6.4 million less than budgeted, he said. Taxes, interest and lien fees were $9.8 million less than expected; about $5.5 million went to property tax appeal settlements stemming from the last revaluation. Another $700,000 in shortfall stemmed from motor vehicle tax bill adjustments.

There were some inputting errors on “some of our largest commercial taxpayers,” such as Connecticut Power & Light, and those added up to $2.8 million, he said, adding that the $9.8 million shortfall is a “one time” issue.

On the other hand, “We had a terrific year on building permit fees, which exceeded their budget by over $4 million,” Dachowitz said, noting that the City had planned a $4 million drawdown from the Rainy Day Fund, but didn’t need to go ahead with it.

“There’s an interesting phenomenon going on with the increase in interest rates,” leading to a falsely positive statistic on investment income, he said. The value of bonds goes down when interest rates go up, and must be reported as a loss. But when they’re paid off the City gets full value, leading to a recapture of the loss.

Expenses include increased cost of employee benefits, he said. But Norwalk is excelling in Other Post Employment Benefits (OPEB), with a trust fund that is 97% funded, much better than most other Connecticut municipalities. The budget called for a $38.5 deposit into OPEB but only $29.6 million was needed. “We do not expect that type of positive variance again.”

The Department of Public Works came in $3.2 million under budget and the Community Services Department was $2 million below budget.

Overall, a $7.4 million surplus was decreased by $4.5 million in rollovers, he said.

Coming up, the City has exhausted its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funds, just like everyone else, and intergovernmental revenues will be reduced, Dachowitz said. News reports indicate that inflation is continuing, meaning expenses will go up, and citizens will be dealing with the results of the property revaluation that’s underway. Labor contracts are expiring and new agreements are being negotiated.

BoE budget

Norwalk Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani presents statistics at Wednesday’s joint committee meeting in the Center for Global Studies.

Norwalk Public Schools budgeted $218.3 million in general fund expenditures but actually spent $217.8 million, NPS Chief Financial Officer Lunda Asmani said. The Board of Estimate and Taxation approved a $287,000 rollover to cover invoices that were delayed due to supply chain issues and NPS carried over $156,756, as allowed by law, which is “I think is probably the lowest amount we’ve rolled over in quite a long time.”

For achievements, Asmani touted the recently announced $15 million federal Magnet Schools Assistance Program (MSAP) grant, while stressing that it can’t go toward existing programming.

Citing test results, Asmani said, “Norwalk ranks number one” among Connecticut cities, the only valid comparison to be made. “We are the number one city school district in the state. And this is supported by the State.”

But ARPA and ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) dollars are drying up, he said, adding that NPS used ARPA for one-time expenses. In addition, carryover money from 2022-23 was factored into this year’s budget and that won’t be possible next year.

The teachers union transition to a high-deductible heath insurance plan saved the district about $4 million, he said. There will be savings next year but it’s impossible to predict how much as “we don’t yet know what the rates are going to be.”

Federal help with funding school lunches is also going away, he said. Utility rates are expected to increase from 6.9 cents per kilowatt hour to about 11 cents in late December, a 60% hike.

Funding special education is expected to be a continuing challenge, as it is in other municipalities, Asmani said.

One speaker

Burnett said the Committees had received email communications prior to the meeting and those would be included in meeting minutes.

Though the meeting was being held both in person and online, with scratchy audio at points, no one from the public spoke virtually.

Lynne Moore took the microphone in person, advising the panel to ignore whatever hard feelings they might have and make decisions for the students.

Citizens need to speak out but “no longer should we feel that we have to completely fill rooms with tons of people,” Moore said. “I’ve heard it said ‘you guys didn’t even have many people out.’ But is it the number or are we talking about the dollars? I’ve asked that you instead visit the schools, talk to staff, students, parents and help that make decisions about how they’re going to interact and bring funding to schools.”