Jose Melendez, 68

NORWALK, Conn. – Retired Norwalk Police Officer Jose Melendez, a Florida resident, died recently at age 68.

He was father to Norwalk Democratic Town Committee Chairwoman Eloisa Melendez.

She wrote on social media:

“Born and raised in New York City, my dad was a nuyorican. He became a Norwalk Police officer in the 70s. He served our city for over 20 years before retiring and moving to Tampa, Florida.

“My dad and I were similar in many ways but always at odds with each other. When I was a kid, it was because I am a Yankees fan and he was a Mets fan. As an adult, it was because I’m a Democrat and he was a Republican. Despite our many political fights, especially in the last few years, it always meant the world to me that my dad was so proud of me. He would always remind me that no matter what, he would vote for me if I ever ran in an election that he could vote in. We would send each other pictures from the different political events we went to and mostly found a way to be happy for each other because we knew it was important to us. A famous exception was when I sent him a picture with Speaker Pelosi 🥴

“Our relationship was complicated, but one thing was always simple, my dad loved me so much and I loved him so much too. Nothing breaks my heart more than thinking about never talking to him again or never getting another random ‘LOVE YOU PRINCESS’ text always with ‘❤️❤️🌴🌴😎😎’”

His Feb. 25 death came just before her 28th birthday.

“I would do anything for an extra day with my dad,” she wrote. “Get vaccinated, call, hug and cherish every moment with your loved ones because you’ll never know when it will be the last time.”

Jose Melendez was a Norwalk Police officer for 24 years, retiring in 2003, Norwalk Police Chief Thomas Kulhawik said. “Over the course of his career, Jose was awarded Officer of the Month and a Letter of Commendation.”

Mayor Harry Rilling, former Norwalk Police chief, wrote:

“Jose Melendez joined the police department in 1978. When I first met him, I liked him right away. He was a dedicated and proud police officer who enjoyed serving the citizens of Norwalk. He had a great smile that was contagious. He had a great sense of humor and never missed an opportunity to make people laugh. During his career, he became a member of the Norwalk Guardians, an organization of minority officers dedicated to ensuring equal opportunities in the hiring and promotional processes. In addition to receiving various recognitions, he was also named Officer of the Month.

“Jose was so very proud of his daughter Eloisa who at the age of 19, became the youngest person ever elected to the Norwalk Common Council.”