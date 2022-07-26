Judge rules against Milligan in zoning appeal of Wall Street Place

Milligan touts successes, promises sock stretching announcements

NORWALK, Conn. — Citibank’s plan to restart construction on Wall Street Place (oft-referred to as “The Tyvek Temple” or simply “POKO”) has cleared a hurdle, now that a State judge has ruled against real estate broker Jason Milligan. Milligan had appealed the Norwalk Zoning Commission’s approval of the project.

Judge Charles Lee dismissed Milligan’s appeal Friday. It’s the latest legal setback for Milligan, who said he hasn’t decided whether to appeal Lee’s ruling.

“I have a choice to make. I am not surprised by the recent zoning appeal decision. Judges rarely will rule against a local zoning commission. The appellate court is much more likely to rule against a municipality if I decide to take it there,” Milligan said in an email.

Milligan is, of course, embroiled in multiple lawsuits with the City. Recent developments:

A trial in the major "POKO" lawsuit has been pushed to next year.

Milligan questions the withdrawal of a blight complaint against Citibank.

Citibank paid 'big money' to settle a lawsuit filed by Milligan, he said.

Zoning appeal

Citibank and its redeveloper, a company commonly referred to as “McClutchy” but officially named JHM Group, seek to restart construction on Wall Street Place. It’s been 19 months since Zoning approved their plan to build 151 apartments with 16,000 square feet of retail on the corner of Isaacs Street and Wall Street, and on the land currently occupied by The Garden Cinemas building.

In Lee’s retelling of Milligan’s argument, the appeal partially hinges on what the meaning of the word “and” is.

Milligan’s attorneys argued that the phrase “developments and entitlements” in a building-height-related Norwalk regulation (referred to as Section 13) is “undefined and vague,” making the regulation unconstitutional. They said “and” is conjunctive “so the phrase must be construed as a unitary whole” making it unreasonably difficult for the Zoning Commission to evaluate the project’s suitability.

Lee stated that Milligan’s lawyers, David Rubin and Jonathan Jacobson, “cite no textual or legislative history in support of this argument.” Using “the simplest and most rational reading of the phrase” and then reading the rest of the paragraph “negates” the argument.

Lee viewed other arguments with similar disdain, including an attack on “and/or” in another regulation passage. Milligan’s attorneys also “conveniently” deleted a key word when they quoted the alleged faulty regulation, meaning another argument has “no support in the record or anywhere else,” Lee said.

Finally, Lee tossed Milligan’s accusation of spot zoning by the Commission, saying that neither the zoning nor the proposed use of the site changed, and the regulation covers the entire Central Business District, not a small lot of land.

With the decision, “The City’s efforts to revitalize the Wall Street neighborhood took another step forward,” said Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews.

Again, Milligan said he’s undecided when it comes to filing an appeal. He explained:

“On the one hand I am clearly right. The city created an unintelligible unlucky clause 13 to resurrect the disaster Tyvek project from the dead. Clause 13 was a clear case of spot zoning, and it is unconstitutionally vague. It would have been more appropriate for Citibank to apply for a variance than to create an illegal zoning clause.

“On the other hand, I kind of want to see what the McClutchy’s {sic} will do. I don’t think they have any intention of building this project. If I do not appeal than {sic} the McClutchy’s {sic} will have no more excuses for not building their project.

“I will be deciding in the next couple of weeks on whether to appeal this decision or not. We shall see.”

JHM’s attorney, Peter Nolin, declined to comment.

Woods Matthews said:

“Superior Court Judge Charles Lee’s ruling is the third lawsuit brought by Jason Milligan against the City to be dismissed. This is the latest in a series of decisions that have found no merit in Milligan’s attempts to stop this project from moving forward. On behalf of Norwalk residents, the City ​and Redevelopment Agency will continue to work hard to move this project forward as planned.

“More than two years ago, the City and Redevelopment Agency went through a public process and negotiated changes to an existing development agreement with the developer, JHM Group and the current property owner, Citibank, that would allow for the new Wall Street Place Project to move forward.

“Now that these lawsuits are behind us, City leaders are eager to work with JHM Group and Citibank on next steps.”

‘Resolved’ before New Year’s?

What were the other two lawsuits?

“Earlier this year, the Court dismissed a lawsuit that was contentiously litigated by the parties for years which Mr. Milligan filed to try to invalidate the underlying Redevelopment Plan,” Woods Mathews explained.

Judge Sheila Ozalis granted what’s called “summary judgment” in that lawsuit, although Milligan is among those who acknowledge such a decision is highly unusual in Connecticut. Corporation Counsel Mario Coppola, speaking recently to the Board of Estimate and Taxation, called the ruling “pretty extraordinary for a case of that significance.”

Milligan has filed an appeal.

The other “lawsuit” Woods Matthews cites is a motion in what’s typically called “the main lawsuit:” Milligan was sued by the City and the Norwalk Redevelopment Agency for buying five properties slated to be used for POKO Phase II.

The contention zoomed skyward and legal papers increased geometrically in April 2021 when Judge Sheila Ozalis, who took over when Lee was forced to retire, allowed the plaintiffs to add various POKO legal entities and the widow of late POKO principal Ken Olson as defendants in the case.

That’s added complications and Ozalis recently pushed the trial forward from September to March, marking the third court date extension in just over a year.

“The good news is that Judge Ozalis ordered we all attend mediation prior to November 30th,” Milligan said in an email. “I am optimistic we can find a resolution. I am eager to try to resolve things through diplomacy. Everyone would be so much better off, and it would happen so much sooner.”

Before the mediation, Ozalis will hear arguments on the City and Redevelopment Agency’s motion for summary judgment, a request that she decide the case without a trial.

Milligan takes issue with a prediction recently made by Coppola in May that the lawsuit will be “resolved within the next year,” maybe before New Year’s. “There is an end in sight with regard to the litigation,” Coppola said to the BET, adding that “every substantial decision has been in our favor.”

“The only way that all the lawsuits will end ‘soon’ is if we settle them,” Milligan said. Otherwise, he predicted “a Jury trial with lots of witnesses,” although the plaintiffs have objected to his request for a jury trial and Ozalis has yet to rule.

Milligan alleged that the City needs “some self-reflection” because it “has plenty of blame to take.” He said, “The best path forward is for all parties including Citibank and McClutchy coming together solve this.”

Coppola, speaking to the BET in May, said that while some citizens believe that McClutchy can’t move forward with finishing Wall Street Place until the major lawsuit is resolved, the only Milligan lawsuit impeding McClutchy/JHM is the zoning appeal.

Blight fines?

Milligan has another bone to chew.

“Were you aware that the City suddenly and quietly withdrew the blight lawsuit against the Tyvek Temple?” he wrote June 1.

In late 2018, with Wall Street Place deteriorating two years after construction stopped, the City issued a blight warning letter to Citibank, spelling out a possible $100 a day fine if the blighted condition wasn’t corrected.

“Did the City recover the nearly $200,000 in fines?” Milligan asked. “I confirmed that the property was still blighted as of the time the case was withdrawn and I have seen no visible improvements since then.”

He contended that the lawsuit “was leverage to get Citibank to keep that site somewhat clean and orderly.”

“That lawsuit was withdrawn as a matter of procedure,” Coppola said to NancyOnNorwalk. It was filed “to obtain injunctive relief for potential violations of zoning and blight just in case” Citibank “did not move forward with obtaining the necessary local approvals to move forward with completing the construction at the project.”

When Citi and McClutchy won the necessary approvals for the new project plan 19 months ago the “concern was resolved,” Coppola said. Now, Milligan’s appeal “is the only reason” McClutchy can’t start construction. If not for the appeal, “our understanding is that the owner would have commenced construction at the project last year.”

“What will McClutchy use as an excuse if I don’t appeal the zoning decision?” Milligan asked Saturday. The company has a timeline with deadlines to meet, he said, suggesting that McClutchy might default like POKO did.

“Tick Tock,” Milligan said.

#Winning

So Milligan has had a very unusual summary judgment go against him and his challenge of Citibank’s zoning approval was just denied. What legal victories can he list?

“I would prefer not to highlight my legal success because then the mayor and Mario get upset,” he said.

However, he said Citibank paid him “big money” in the settlement of the lawsuit he filed challenging an easement between Wall Street Place and Milligan’s property, the Fairfield County Bank building.

“They trampled my rights and my predecessor, Fairfield County Bank, supported my position,” Milligan said.

Citibank reps did not reply to an email asking about the settlement.

And although he lost that summary judgment ruling in the Wall/West plan challenge, Milligan called the case “favorable to me.’

“The two consultants in the case paid me a lot of money to settle that case. The main case is still pending appeal,” he wrote.

He also pulled a 2016 case out of the woodwork when he said he “came out on top with the library litigation.”

In 2017, the City paid Milligan $460,000 for a six-year purchase option for his Belden Avenue property next to the Norwalk Public Library as a settlement to the Library Board Foundation’s legal challenge to Zoning’s approval of Milligan’s plan to build apartments there.

‘Dozens of exciting new tenants’

“The City has pretty consistently been suing me since 2015. In that same period of time, I have bought half of downtown Norwalk and I keep churning out projects and moving dozens of exciting new tenants into the area. I have built and renovated more residential, retail, office & boutique manufacturing units than anyone else,” Milligan said. “I have also paid for close to 100 pieces of public art to be created in the area.”

Milligan owns about 40 properties in the Wall Street area.

His new tenants include Mr. Mango, a smoothie purveyor, and a bubble tea merchant. A thrift shop has opened next to the new Ecuadorian bakery in the former My Three Sons building. He spoke of building a hotel over My Three Sons but Planning and Zoning denied the plan as not in compliance with parking requirements.

Milligan provided a “short list” of tenants, without doing research:

Hype Room Mr. Mango Bistro 83 Salon by Julia Just Dance Mad Lab Nutty Bunny Rebel Daughter Cookies Arc Electric & Lighting Norwalk Conservatory Juice Digital Media Space 67 Bubbly’s Bubble Tea Sabor Ambieteno – Byron Bakery Wowww Nails Thrift Vintage Clothing Peruvian Restaurant-Coming Soon Cordial Dental EIR NYC, LLC hand sanitizer & body wash Odin Therapy Kengos LLC Aflac Young Life Gotham Digital Rita Jags Softball East Hill Cabinetry One Origin (Artificial Intelligence) Strategic Micro Systems Mad Bulls Blair Tugman Sound Credit Union Manchester Legend Several law practices, psychology or psychiatrists, CPA’s

“I am more than happy to discuss and promote all of the other successful things I am doing in the area,” he wrote. “Of my many successes, getting the Norwalk Conservatory performing arts college to agree to a 10-year lease in the center of Wall Street may have the largest impact on the area. Their recent 2-week camp was an amazing boost of energy.”

The Norwalk Conservatory has rented four floors in one of his Wall Street buildings, Milligan said, without identifying which one. It’s also bought property on East Avenue to renovate into a dorm and “has forged partnerships with several Wall Street area businesses that have synergy including the Wall Street Theater, Juice Digital Marketing, Just Dance-dance studio, and others.”

Milligan said:

“My strategy is working amazingly well. I have 3 properties in the Wall Street area under contract right now that should close toward the end of August, and I am negotiating on a 4th.

“The property acquisitions will knock yours and Laoise King’s socks off.

“Add that to the 6 ongoing mixed use projects in the area! I am the Redeveloper of Wall Street whether I am officially recognized or not.”

