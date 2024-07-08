July 13: Seaport cruise to lighthouses, a five-hour tour….

The Sheffield Island lighthouse. (Norwalk Seaport Association)

You can cruise to Long Island Sound’s historic Green’s Ledge and Sheffield Island Lighthouses, and view the 90-foot-high “green light” – alleged by some to be the one mentioned in The Great Gatsby – when you embark on the five-hour Lighthouse Tour jointly presented by Norwalk Seaport Association and Greens Ledge Preservation Society on Saturday July 13 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Green’s Ledge Lighthouse was built at a cost of $60,000 in 1902 to replace the Sheffield Island edifice as Norwalk Harbor’s western guidepost and was restored in 2023 for $2.5 million. Its 90-foot tower with automated light and foghorn are maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard. Green’s Ledge’s indoor tour will include the watch room, beacon room, lookout, keeper quarters, a gallery and a research center.

The classic Victorian-style Sheffield Island Lighthouse, built in 1868 and decommissioned in 1902, became a rumrunners’ haven during prohibition, a mother-and-child sanctuary during an epidemic, and home to a country club. Thanks to Norwalk Seaport Association who restored the structure after buying it in 1978, visitors can climb the tower and enjoy panoramic views including the Manhattan skyline on clear days. Your Sheffield visit will include time for a “bring-your-own” picnic in the wooden pavilion, and a visit to the adjacent birding favorite Stewart B. McKinney Wildlife Refuge.

Get tickets at Two Historic Lighthouse Tour – June 8th & July 13th (seaport.org).

Important guidelines according to a news release:

Arrive by 9:30 a.m. at the new Seaport Dock, located at 70 Water Street, South Norwalk.

Carry-ons and coolers must not exceed 20 inches high, otherwise they won’t fit under your seat.

Closed-toe shoes are necessary for safety.

Sunscreen is highly recommended.

If bad weather necessitates cancellation, you’ll be advised by email.

Norwalk Seaport Association’s website is at Cultural | Environmental | Historical | Norwalk Seaport Association.