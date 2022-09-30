Keegan says he’s weathered Ian

NORWALK, Conn. — Tom Keegan picked a great time to retire to Florida. He says he’s fine.

Keegan, a retired Greenwich police officer, resigned from the Common Council on June 29 and moved to Venice, Fla. That’s between Sarasota and Port Charlotte, north of Fort Myers, locations you’re hearing about on the national news programs.

Hurricane Ian has blasted Southwest Florida. The eye wall came ashore near Cayo Costa in Lee County, less than 40 miles from Keegan’s new home, and the storm reportedly featured 150 mph winds and a record-setting storm surge. It’s said to be one of the worst hurricanes on record.

Another Venice resident, long a friend to this reporter, said, “My community is struggling. No traffic lights and debris everywhere. This storm was crazy scary,” she said. She’s hoping her family gets power and water soon.

Keegan said he and his wife evacuated to the east coast ahead of the storm, staying with friends. Ian destroyed the pool lanai, a screened-in enclosure, but otherwise there was no damage.

“Our house fared pretty well,” he wrote. “… Power is out, we’re just waiting for restoration so we can return. I guess Mother Nature wanted to give us a rousing welcome!”

