Keegan seeks reelection to Norwalk Common Council

NORWALK, Conn. — Tom Keegan, Norwalk Common Council’s sole Republican member, is seeking reelection.

Keegan was first elected in 2019, the only Republican to win a major office. He replaced veteran Council member Doug Hempstead to represent District D.

Norwalk Republican Town Committee members have asked him to run again, a Monday news release said.

“I am honored and humbled by everyone’s endorsement and support,” Keegan said in the release.

The Norwalk RTC will vote to endorse candidates next Tuesday.

Keegan came in second in the 2019 election, with 2,002 votes against the 2,188 garnered by Democratic candidate George Tsiranides. Democratic candidate James Paige got 1,904 votes and Republican candidate Carl Dickens got 1,643.

He’s since been minority leader, presiding over a caucus of one.

“I promise to serve our community to the best of my ability. I have strived to work with my colleagues on the Council, Mayor Rilling and all city staff to make Norwalk a great place in which to work and live,” Keegan said in the release. “My hope is that by collaborating together we can continue to improve our schools and school buildings, place focus on smart planning and development and do what’s best for all of our citizens in all of our neighborhoods.”

Keegan is a retired Greenwich Police lieutenant.

In 2019, Keegan said, “I have been a public servant for my entire adult life, be it as a career police officer, volunteer firefighter or as a community volunteer i.e. PTO President, youth sports coach. I have always put my community first. I will ask the electorate to judge me on my character and not against the other candidates. I have always been honest and trustworthy and if I am elected I intend to stay true to my character.”