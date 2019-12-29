Keeping the light burning at NancyOnNorwalk

Dear NoN Reader,

First off, thank you for your continued support in 2019. We had a great year, which included: Nancy Chapman winning the CT Society of Professional Journalists’ First Amendment Award in May: Harold Cobin and Nancy winning SPJ awards for hyperlocal coverage; our steady growth in readership; successful coverage of another mayoral election; new board members; a new editorial adviser; new volunteers; and a repeat invitation to participate in the Miami Foundation’s NewsMatch program.

Love us or hate us, we exist for all residents of the City of Norwalk. Nancy’s coverage can be controversial at times, but that’s part of why we are here: to provide you with news about how your tax dollars are being spent. It’s not always pretty, but that’s the nature of local news.

Now, imagine if NancyOnNorwalk didn’t exist.

It’s a possibility we consider all the time. Like most local newsrooms, funding is a constant challenge.

There are upsides and downsides to being a nonprofit. We don’t answer to shareholders. We don’t run in-your-face ads to turn a quick buck. But we do depend on readers to step up and support the work. If our readers don’t support the work, we don’t exist. That’s the business model for our public interest journalism.

As we look ahead to 2020, we have some exciting possibilities on the horizon: additional freelance staff to expand our coverage of City Hall; more ‘friendraisers’ to encourage face-to-face interactions among Norwalkers; maybe a stab a local podcast, and increased video coverage of issues and events. And who knows, we might even re-consider our comments policy!

So, to all of you who have donated over the course of the year, we say thank you. You are the reason we will continue to grow in 2020.

And Happy New Year to all!

Sincerely,

Claire Schoen

President, NoN Board of Directors

P.S. If you haven’t donated yet, there’s still time – NewsMatch ends at midnight on New Year’s Eve. (Sorry, I just couldn’t resist )