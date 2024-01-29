Kendall Principal Baker departing NPS

Kendall Elementary School Principal Zakiyyah Baker speaks to parents in 2019. (File photo)

Kendall Magnet Elementary School Principal Zakiyyah Baker is leaving Norwalk Public Schools for a new job in her community, NPS said.

Baker will start Feb. 23 as the new Principal of ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School (WIMS), a K-8 magnet school in Hamden that serves students from several communities within New Haven County, ACES said in a news release.

Baker lives in Hamden with her husband and five children, two of whom attend ACES WIMS, ACES said.

She has been Kendall principal since August 2016, coming to Norwalk from New Haven, where she was Public School Teacher of the Year in 2010.

ACES calls Baker a “a driving force behind transformative initiatives {at Kendall}, including the development of an innovative three-year plan to focus the magnet school on college and career readiness. Her dedication has resulted in the school achieving the highest two-year growth rate in the district between 2017-2019. Prior to that, Dr. Baker demonstrated her leadership as the principal and assistant principal at James Hillhouse High School in New Haven.”

Kendall was named a Schools of Distinction in 2019 for high growth in ELA for high needs students.

NPS said, “Until a new principal is hired, Jennifer Sweeters will transition over from Nathan Hale Middle School and serve as the interim principal for Kendall.”