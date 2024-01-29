Quantcast

Kendall Principal Baker departing NPS

By


Kendall Elementary School Principal Zakiyyah Baker speaks to parents in 2019. (File photo)

Kendall Magnet Elementary School Principal Zakiyyah Baker is leaving Norwalk Public Schools for a new job in her community, NPS said.

Baker will start Feb. 23 as the new Principal of ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School (WIMS), a K-8 magnet school in Hamden that serves students from several communities within New Haven County, ACES said in a news release.

Baker lives in Hamden with her husband and five children, two of whom attend ACES WIMS, ACES said.

She has been Kendall principal since August 2016, coming to Norwalk from New Haven, where she was Public School Teacher of the Year in 2010.

ACES calls Baker a “a driving force behind transformative initiatives {at Kendall}, including the development of an innovative three-year plan to focus the magnet school on college and career readiness. Her dedication has resulted in the school achieving the highest two-year growth rate in the district between 2017-2019. Prior to that, Dr. Baker demonstrated her leadership as the principal and assistant principal at James Hillhouse High School in New Haven.”

Kendall was named a Schools of Distinction in 2019 for high growth in ELA for high needs students.

NPS said, “Until a new principal is hired, Jennifer Sweeters will transition over from Nathan Hale Middle School and serve as the interim principal for Kendall.”

Comments

One response to “Kendall Principal Baker departing NPS”

  1. Tysen Canevari

    I know a few teachers there that are thrilled!

Leave a Reply

sponsored advertisement

https://vimeo.com/869933285
Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Council members deal with racist, antisemitic comments

Read More

Norwalk introduces arborist as part of tree efforts

Buoyant Rilling issues State of the City address

NY woman dies after eating cookies sold by Stew Leonard’s, without proper labeling

Norwalk political notes: Personalities

Advertisement


Recent Comments