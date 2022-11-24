Keystone House serves clients Thanksgiving dinner

Eversource volunteers staff event

NORWALK, Conn. — During this season of giving, Keystone House celebrated the holidays by bringing clients together for an early Thanksgiving meal. Nearly 100 members of the Keystone community filled the Community Baptist Church in Norwalk for the annual festivities.

For five years, Keystone House, a Norwalk-based nonprofit organization that provides residential and day programs for adults with significant mental health diagnoses, and Eversource have partnered to serve Thanksgiving meals to more than 60 clients and members of the Keystone community. Eversource volunteers spent the morning of Nov. 17 preparing the food, setting up the dining hall, and serving meals to the guests. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this is the first year since 2020 that the event was held in person. Last year, volunteers helped prepare and serve take-home Thanksgiving meals to dozens of clients.

“Our clients look forward to this event every year and were excited to be back in person for a good meal and great conversation,” said Keystone House Executive Director Nick Hoffman. “Without the support of Eversource and its volunteers, we would not be able to hold this celebration that means so much to our clients and us. This event is a tremendous reflection of the importance of community for those in recovery from significant mental illness.”

“This is one of our employees’ favorite events to volunteer for. They got the chance to catch up with their friends in the Keystone community and celebrated an early Thanksgiving with them,” said Eversource Director of Electric Field Operations Cliff Williams. “Keystone House does incredible work for their clients all year, and we’re honored to be able to help out with this celebration every year.”

Founded in 1972, Keystone began with one home that served 12 clients. The organization grew significantly over the years and is now serving more than 225 adults, operating three group homes in Norwalk and a day program service with 120 daily users.