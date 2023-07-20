Kids can touch Atlantic sturgeons in Maritime Aquarium’s new tank

(Maritime Aquarium)

Atlantic sturgeons, members of an endangered species dating back 200 million years, now occupy a new 32-foot 7,000-gallon touch tank at the Maritime Aquarium alongside North American river otters and such Long Island Sound tributary dwellers as Atlantic salmon, brown trout, lake sturgeon, and brook trout.

According to a news release, sturgeons “can grow up to 14 feet long and live up to 60 years. They hatch in rivers, where they grow for one to seven years before moving to the ocean. Around 15 years old, they begin to migrate seasonally between the ocean and rivers to reproduce, feeding on worms, mollusks, crustaceans, and bottom-dwelling fish.”

Atlantic sturgeons are found between Canada and Florida. These fish pre-date the dinosaur era, but their numbers have been decimated in recent years by fishing, pollution, and route-blocking dams. With state and federal protective steps underway, some were recently found in the Connecticut River from which they were thought to have vanished.

(Maritime Aquarium)

The exhibit is the Aquarium’s fourth touch tank; visitors can also interact with cownose rays, chain catsharks, moon jellies, and a variety of crabs. Aquarium President/CEO Jason Patlis said “We are particularly excited about this new exhibit because it is especially rare – only a few aquariums in the nation have sturgeon touch tanks. We hope visitors come and enjoy this very unique experience and learn about a very unique species.”

Aquarium admission is free for Connecticut children throughout this summer under the state’s American Rescue Plan Act-funded “Summer at the Museum” program. Full details are at www.maritimeaquarium.org.