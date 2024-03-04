Knopp and Bakshi to be honored at Senior Center Gala

In Norwalk Senior Center’s upcoming 2024 Gala “Imagine This” on Saturday March 9 from 6:30 until 10:30 p.m. at Shorehaven Golf Club, the Center will present its Second Annual Sage Awards “honoring the wisdom and worth of seniors” to Norwalk Public Library President Alex Knopp and longtime Senior Center Board Member Ami-Lynn Bakshi.

At its main facility at 11 Allen Rd and additional 92 Cedar Street location, the Center is said to be “dedicated to empowering adults 55+ for personal independence, healthy aging, social connection and lifetime learning.” Honoree Knopp’s lengthy public service record includes two terms as Norwalk mayor, eight terms as Connecticut state representative, and a stint on the Senior Center board. Bakshi, a seven-year Norwalk Senior Center board member and former Diageo vice president is CEO at Elevated Spirits.

According to a news release “Imagine This” festivities will include dinner, open bar. music, silent and live auctions with emcee Andrew Mais, and a star turn by standup comic Moody McCarthy who has appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “The Tonight Show with Conan O’Brien,” and “Late Night with David Letterman.”

Email your inquiries to Amy Munley at [email protected] or call her at (203) 847-3115.