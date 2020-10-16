Kousidis should denounce endorsement from Connecticut Freedom Alliance

As a mother I am calling on State Senate candidate Ellie Kousidis to denounce the endorsement she received from the Connecticut Freedom Alliance. For those who don’t know, the Connecticut Freedom Alliance is an anti-vaccine group that is currently suing the State of Connecticut over Governor Lamont’s mask rule for school children. If not for this rule I would not feel comfortable sending my son to school. While the coronavirus does not impact children as severely as it does adults, children can carry and transmit the virus to parents, grandparents, teachers and other at-risk individuals. I believe the mask mandate in Connecticut is one of the reasons we are doing better than most other states, but even with the mask mandate, our numbers are increasing again. Now is not the time to change what has been working.

According to The Hour, the judge hearing the lawsuit threw out the first two “experts” the Connecticut Freedom Alliance asked to testify on their behalf. The judge ruled that neither one was qualified. Ms. Kousidis should tell parents, teachers and the public whether or not she believes in mask wearing and whether she supports the views of the Connecticut Freedom Alliance. If this is the type of group that supports Ms. Kousidis, voters should know where she stands on masks and science.

Katy Sullivan