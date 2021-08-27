Kudos for Tristan; girls basketball scholarships; LMMM flea market; transfer station news and a SNEW missive

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk announcements for you:

Norwalk teen lauded for chess achievements

lauded for chess achievements Scholarships offered for female basketball players

offered for female basketball players Upcoming : Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Old Fashioned Flea Market

: Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Old Fashioned Flea Market Transfer station to be at 50% capacity

to be at 50% capacity SNEW working to replace water meters

‘Top player’

Young chess whiz Tristan Meyer-Mitchell of Norwalk won four of his seven matches in the 51st Annual Continental Open held recently in Massachusetts. He was among 375 participants from around the world.

A SoNo Library DIG Chess Team member since April, Tristan had won intermediate session tournaments in Weston in May of this year. His mom, former Norwalk Board of Education member Barbara Meyer-Mitchell, said he became interested in chess while watching the Netflix miniseries The Queen’s Gambit. DIG chess coach Jithu Sajeevan said Tristan is “one of the SoNo team’s top players.”

A Cranbury Elementary grad, Tristan will enter West Rocks Middle School this fall. Library Director Sherelle Harris said, “I’ve known the Meyer-Mitchell family since they moved to Norwalk …. I’ve watched the care and educational expectations they set forth for their children. Tristan’s determination is the direct result of that level of care. Kudos to Tristan and to Coach Jithu for their work together.”

The SoNo Library DIG Chess Club, a free program for youths ages 6 to 18, meets Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. To join, call (203) 899-2790 Ext. 15903.

Scholarships for female basketball players

Five Girls Basketball Association (GBA) scholarships waiving the league’s registration fee will be personally funded for low-income and/or need-based players by GBA alumnus Rachel Sawyer-Walker. The scholarship application form is at Sawyer Basketball Scholarship Foundation (google.com). Deadline to apply is Saturday Sept. 18.

A GoFundMe created by Sawyer-Walker to enable additional GBA scholarships is at https://gofund.me/74ffba4d).

Sawyer-Walker said, “I played in the GBA league from the second grade through high school. One of my goals is to give back to communities within Norwalk who shaped me in a positive way. Growing up, basketball was a big part of my life, providing me with teammates, coaches, and mentors who are my family to this day. Many of us in the basketball community have been shaped by the GBA league and the Ben Franklin gym and I would love to help continue that for current GBA players.”

Returning: The annual LMMM flea market

The 14th annual Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Old Fashioned Flea Market planned for Sunday Sept. 19, 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., will have antiques, repurposed furniture, collectibles, jewelry, crafts by local artisans, household items, toys, clothing, and farm-to-table specialty items, according to a press release. A Museum-managed “white elephant table” will offer donated articles such as vintage jewelry, old dishware, a vintage school desk, and a cowboy hat. The Connecticut Seaport Car Club will present a classic and antique car show, and food trucks SWAT (wings and things), The Chamo (Venezuelan beach cuisine) and El Placerito (tacos and such) will be on hand.

Museum mini tours costing $5 will run throughout the event. New items at the Museum Gift Shop include fabric totes, monogrammed dishtowels, designer jewelry, elegant scarves, and books. All proceeds are said to benefit LMMM’s educational and cultural programs.

Vendor submission deadline is Wednesday Sept. 1. To participate, call Charles Hill at (203) 838-9799 ext. 117 or email [email protected] com. 10 foot x 16 foot vendor spaces cost $75 each, food vendor spaces are $150 each, and program booklet ads are available.

Flea Market volunteer chairman Steve Balser, a veteran antiques dealer, said “We’re back! After a tough year off for everyone, the annual Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Flea Market will resume with a flourish. All are welcome to join us for a fun day of hunting for treasures, walking in the park and seeing old friends again.”

More LMMM info is at [email protected] com or (203) 838-9799.

City to replace transfer station tipping floor

The Norwalk Transfer Station will be running at 50% capacity for roughly four months starting on Tuesday Sept. 7, because the concrete tipping floor is being replaced one half at a time according to a press release.

Watch out for construction workers and concrete barriers.

To help ease the expected lines, all solid waste collection vehicles will be diverted to City Carting’s Norwalk facility.

As always, all commercial vehicles, residential pickups, vans, and vehicles with trailers must use the tipping floor scale. Cars and SUVs don’t need to use the scale.

More info is said to be at Norwalk, CT – Official Website | Official Website (norwalkct.org) or Norwalk Customer Service at (203) 854-3200.

SNEW replacing its meters

South Norwalk Electric & Water (SNEW) customers will get a letter stating the company’s need to schedule water meter replacement at the customer’s convenience, according to a press release. Customers who can’t be reached will get door tag reminders. The installation will accompany a transition to monthly metering. There’s no extra charge for the new meters, many of which will enable remote reading.

SNEW Customer Care Director Eric Strom said, “This process will take several years to complete, since all 9500 meters were originally installed at approximately the same time. Not only will replacing the meters ensure that we continue accurate and equitable water billing for our customers, but in many cases it will let us to upgrade the meter to one that is read remotely allowing field personnel to focus on more productive tasks.”

Strom is reachable at (203) 866-3366, or [email protected]