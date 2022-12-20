Kulhawik announces retirement

NORWALK, Conn. — Tom Kulhawik is retiring after a decade as Norwalk Police Chief.

Kulhawik divulged this Monday at the Police Commission meeting, where he took a second to publicly thank the Commissioners, as well previous Commissioners and former Mayor Richard Moccia, for being supportive.

“I doubt that you’re going to be retired for long, and I’m sure you’re going to find some ways to keep active just by the fact that I know who you are,” Mayor Harry Rilling replied. He said Kulhawik had left the department better than he found it.

Rilling preceded Kulhawik, as police chief for 17 years.

Kulhawik was appointed by a Police Commission led by Moccia, with members Dan O’Connor and Pete Torrano.

“When Tom was considered for the position of chief the choice was made simple,” Torrano said in an email. “Chief Kulhawik brought all the requirements to the table: his spotless years of service, his dedication to Norwalk, his education, and his ability to work with all members of society and with his fellow officers. He was by far the best candidate we had before us. I think the decision of the Commission has proven to be the right one with the many years of leadership given by Chief Kulhawik. I’m proud that I was able to be one of those who made that decision. Chief Kulhawik has done a stellar job. I wish him the best in his retirement years.”

Kulhawik began his Norwalk Police Department in 1983 as a patrol officer, according to the City’s website. He was promoted to Detective in 1987, Sergeant in 1995, Lieutenant in 2000, and Deputy Chief in 2007.

Serving under Kulhawik are Deputy Chief of Administration Susan Zecca and Deputy Chief of Operations James Walsh.

Kulhawik’s brother, Edward V. Kulhawik, was the police chief of Wilton, followed by serving as chief of the Town of Eastham, Mass., on Cape Cod. He retired in February 2020.

Kulhawik will be honored Tuesday afternoon with a ceremony at police headquarters, Norwalk Director of Communications Michelle Woods Matthews said. Rilling planned to announce Kulhawik’s retirement Tuesday morning.

At Monday’s Police Commission meeting, Rilling told Kulhawik to enjoy his family and maybe travel.

“Well, you can’t get rid of me completely,” Kulhawik said, promising to continue as Norwalk PAL Treasurer “for the foreseeable future” and to finish mentoring for a Brien McMahon High School junior.

Rilling said, “I’m sure that you’ll be a resource to anybody who has a question or would like to just kind of get a different perspective on things.”

NancyOnNorwalk reporter Harold F. Cobin contributed to this story.

Reminder: NancyOnNorwalk requires full names from commenters. For more information, go here.