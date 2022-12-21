Kulhawik given send off after 10 years as Norwalk Police Chief

NORWALK, Conn. — Tom Kulhawik was honored Tuesday on his last day on the job as Norwalk Police Chief.

“Congratulations on your retirement after 40 years of service to the Norwalk Department of Police Services,” a dispatcher said in Kulhawik’s final radio conversation. “Thank you for your leadership professionalism and compassion. The members of the department thank you for being our chief for the past 10 years we wish you the best of luck with your well-earned retirement.”

Kulhawik’s official retirement date is Jan. 4, a City news release said. “He will continue to serve as Commissioner on the Commission for Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, which he was appointed to in 2020. He also plans to continue to volunteer as the Treasurer for Norwalk PAL and serve as a mentor for a student at Brien McMahon High School.”

“I have been blessed to have had an amazing career,” Kulhawik is quoted as saying. “I owe so much to the City, it’s residents, as well as the Mayors and Police Commissioners that I have served who have always supported me and the Department. I have always been guided by my faith to try and do the right thing regardless of the consequences. I have always worked to act in the best interests of the community and the Department while keeping the best interests of the officers at heart. I’m proud of all that we have accomplished, and I know the Department will be in good hands moving forward.”

“Chief Kulhawik has done a remarkable job leading the Norwalk Police Department and his rise through the ranks during his nearly forty-year career in the Department is a testament to his hard work and dedication to protecting the community,” said Mayor Harry Rilling in the release. “We have been fortunate to have a police chief whose leadership style values fairness, respect and love for the residents of Norwalk. As a result of his commitment to Norwalk, he has elevated the Department to a higher level and leaves behind a legacy of devotion and courage. I thank him for his service and wish him the best in all his future endeavors and a well-deserved retirement.”