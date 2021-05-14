Kydes aims to be Norwalk Mayor – in 2023

NORWALK, Conn. — Common Council member John Kydes (D-District C) “officially announced” Thursday that he’s running for Mayor in 2023.

The announcement confirms what was obvious from his April campaign finance filings: he dissolved his exploratory committee for this year and formed a new one for the election two years from now. The announcement comes on the heels of a good night for Kydes, as his suggestion that the Council Personnel Committee work with AFSCME Local 2405 to attempt outsourcing athletic field maintenance was greeted warmly by the Council Recreation and Parks Committee. Chairwoman Darlene Young (D-District B) called it a “great idea” and it achieved bipartisan support in an unanimous vote.

Thursday’s press release quotes Kydes as saying “The support that I have received has been overwhelmingly positive but after much consideration I will be focusing all my efforts on winning the 2023 election for Mayor.”

His decision to wait an election cycle to run for Mayor came after conversations with his family and party leadership, the release said.

“I will be running for re‐election for the Common Council and in two years I will be asking the Democratic Town Committee for their nomination to be the next Mayor of Norwalk. In the interim, I will continue to work with Mayor Rilling and on my initiatives as a Council member,” Kydes is quoted as saying.

Kydes for Mayor raised $15,412 in the first quarter. Democratic incumbent Mayor Harry Rilling’s reelection campaign raised $45,405 in the first quarter, adding to the $40,252 on hand at the end of the year.

The maximum donation allowed in the Mayor’s campaign is $1,000. The maximum donation for an exploratory committee is $375.

The Kydes press release Thursday said Kydes raised nearly $20,000 “in a short period of time and plans to continue fundraising.”

“I am humbled by the support I have received over the past few months and with continued support we can all help shape Norwalk’s future,” Kydes is quoted as saying.

“All previous donations to John’s Exploratory Committee will be transferred to Kydes for Mayor, Candidate Committee,” the press release said.

“I’m not taking this election lightly,” Kydes is quoted as saying. “My campaign team and I expect competition in 2023 and are preparing appropriately. We will continue to work hard on public outreach and fundraising so we will be prepared for Election Day.”