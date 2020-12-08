Kydes announces interest in Norwalk Mayoral run

NORWALK, Conn. — John Kydes, former Council President, has formed an exploratory committee for a possible Mayoral run.

“It has been a great honor serving our city on the Common Council and now I am testing the waters to see if there is support for me to continue on in higher office,” said Kydes, a District C Democrat, in a statement.

Mayor Harry Rilling, after being asked if he’s decided not to run for Mayor again, said he would be releasing a statement within hours. The Democratic former police chief was first elected in 2013.

Kydes is in his fourth 2-year term on the Council, having come to office in the same election as Rilling. He has served as Planning Committee Chairman since November 2015 and was Council President for two years, starting in November 2017. He’s been majority leader twice, in the 2015-17 term and the present one.

He also led a Mayor’s Energy and Environment Task Force, a 2014 Rilling initiative, has led District C Democrats and is chairman of the Nathan Hale Middle School Governance Council.

Kydes prides himself on being a life‐long Norwalk resident, his press release said.

“To properly serve the community you must understand the needs of that community,” he is quoted as saying. “From the senior on a fixed income to the Parent with a child in the public school system, everyone needs to be included in the conversation.”

Rilling is also a lifelong resident. It’s considered an advantage when running for any Norwalk elected office.

As for his vision for Norwalk’s future, Kydes is quoted as saying, “Norwalk has changed considerably in recent years. It’s time we take a breath, evaluate those changes and plan for the future. Increasing our tax base is important but just as important is the quality of life.”

Kydes spoke up at Monday night’s Zoning Commission public hearing on the proposal for a distribution center at Norden Place, as a private citizen, and asked Zoners to deny the application. Rilling was also present but did not speak. It’s illegal for a Mayor to interfere with Zoning.

Forming an exploratory committee makes it possible for Kydes to raise money for a possible campaign, Town Clerk Rick McQuaid said.

Kydes has the support of wife Naomi Kydes and their two children, 14-year-old John and 16-year-old Sophia, in this endeavor, the release said. Kydes is quoted as saying, “I would not be able to begin down this long road without the full support of my family.”