LaKota Oaks’ new owner vows to work with Norwalk community

A Wednesday view of LaKota Oaks. “We’re painting the place, trying to give it a different, fresher, cleaner look,” Madison Properties CEO Daniel Alicea said.

Daniel Alicea. (LinkedIn)

NORWALK, Conn. — New owners of LaKota Oaks in West Norwalk immediately began delayed maintenance to bring the property back up to its traditional luster, Madison Resorts CEO Daniel Alicea said Wednesday.

Alicea is Madison Resorts CEO. The company bought LaKota Oaks for $21.75 million on Aug. 7, under Madison Lakota Oaks RE LLC, according to City land records.

“The property has suffered since the pandemic,” Alicea said in a phone call. “Clearly there was exterior delayed maintenance. And one of the key requests of the residents was the property was always a gorgeous property, well maintained, and it hadn’t been. So that is literally the first thing that we are we are doing, and we are attacking.”

The former seminary was known as the Dolce Center for 15 years before Dix Hills N.Y. real estate investment and development company Queens Plaza West LLC paid $16 million for it in 2018.

A year ago, a plan for a private school on the center failed when the Planning and Zoning Commission turned down the application, after a neighborhood outcry.

A Wednesday view of LaKota Oaks.

West Norwalk resident Paul Cantor alerted NancyOnNorwalk to the sale. “We wondered what is going to happen to the former monastery whose previous owners always allowed public access to its grounds. Hence, our hope is that its new owners will continue to maintain the property with respect to its history as a precious asset to which the public has access,” he said.

Alicea said his company is planning a press release after Labor Day.

“When I first got onto the property after acquisition, I met with some of the residents that were walking through the hiking trails, their number one request was to clean up the hiking trails. And for the last two weeks, that’s what we’ve been doing,” Alicea said.

While exploring the property, “I’ve met a lot of dogs,” he said. “… The residents have always had access to the front half of the property. The residents will continue to have access to that. That’s never been an intent to change, or anything of that nature.”

A Wednesday view of LaKota Oaks.

Alicea’s LinkedIn page shows he is a hospitality industry veteran. He spent six years as Operations Manager for the Showboat Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, N.J., before going to work as Director of Food and Beverage for Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack in 2012. More recently, he was Vice President and COO for Vivamee Hospitality and then in December 2021 became Madison Resorts leader.

Vivamee bought Maryland’s 200-year-old Kent Manor Inn in October 2020, rebranding it to the Kent Island Resort, the resort said in a Facebook post. It’s an estate on 220 acres of farmland, according to Trip Advisor.

“That was a historic property that was renovated,” Alicea said.

In late 2018, Vivamee bought Renault Winery in Galloway Township, N.J. In poor condition, the winery had gone bankrupt in 2014 and was owned by a bank.

“We brought that property back to life,” Alicea said.

Galloway Township assisted the rehabilitation with a tax abatement plan, according to Wikipedia, which cites an Atlantic City Press article.

In late 2021, Madison Resorts acquired the Montreal Beach Resort in Cape May, taking possession from a family that had owned it for 56 years, according to its website.

The Oceanview Motel in Wildwood Crest, N.J. was slated for demolition when Madison bought it in 2022, NJ.com states, citing a community effort to save the iconic structure. “With this purchase, we are excited to be able to help save and preserve such an important piece of Wildwood Crest history,” Alicea is quoted as saying.

“Our number one core commitment of our values is our commitment to the community,” Alicea said Wednesday to NancyOnNorwalk. “…Where everybody in the Wildwoods is knocking down these hotels and putting up condominiums, we went in to save an iconic structure and save it from wrecking ball.”

Don’t expect major changes at LaKota Oaks.

“We acquired the property to continue it as a conference center,” Alicea said. “It’s a beautiful property, beautiful grounds. We’d like to maintain that.”

