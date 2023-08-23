Quantcast

LaKota Oaks sold; plans remain unknown

By


A view of LaKota Oaks, taken Thursday. (Paul Cantor)

NORWALK, Conn. — LaKota Oaks, a conference center set on 66.5 acres in West Norwalk, has changed hands.

A southern New Jersey-based entity, Madison Lakota Oaks LLC, bought the property, located at 32 Weed Ave., from Queens Plaza West LLC for $21.75 million. Queens Plaza West LLC paid $16 million for it in 2018.  

“Weeks ago, I was informed by workers at LaKota Oaks that it had been sold,” West Norwalk resident Paul Cantor wrote Friday. “Then, yesterday, while walking there my wife and I witnessed workers whitewashing its barn and other buildings.  So of course, we wondered what is going to happen to the former monastery whose previous owners always allowed public access to its grounds. Hence, our hope is that its new owners will continue to maintain the property with respect to its history as a precious asset to which the public has access.”

A view of LaKota Oaks, taken Saturday. (Paul Cantor)

State records do not list contact information for Madison Lakota Oaks LLC. An attempt Tuesday to reach managing member Daniel Alicea and learn what plans the new owners have did not generate a response.

Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said Monday that he has “not spoken with anyone about that property recently.”

“From our permitting records to date, we only have information from June regarding ADA {American Disabilities Act} compliance improvements to two rooms from an existing administrative area,” City Director of Business Development & Tourism Sabrina Godeski said. “We have not been alerted of any recent transactions, nor have we seen any other permits pulled for renovations or changes at this time.”

The former seminary was known as the Dolce Center for 15 years before Queens Plaza West LLC, a real estate investment and development company headquartered in Dix Hills, N.Y., acquired it.

A year ago, a plan for a private school on the center failed when the Planning and Zoning Commission turned down the application, after a neighborhood outcry.

A view of LaKota Oaks, taken Thursday. (Paul Cantor)
A view of LaKota Oaks, taken Thursday. (Paul Cantor)
A deer, Thursday at LaKota Oaks. (Paul Cantor)
A deer, Saturday at LaKota Oaks. (Paul Cantor)
A view of LaKota Oaks, taken Saturday. (Paul Cantor)

Comments

6 responses to “LaKota Oaks sold; plans remain unknown”

  1. Skip Hagerty

    It’s an ideal location for a very large apartment complex or multi-family housing community with at least 30% being affordable units. There should also be some retail, including a super market and maybe a drive-through dispensary as well.

    1. Lisa Palladino

      What are you thinking? The very reason the plans for a school were dismissed, was because of constant traffic concerns. Retail? A drive thru? Look around…we have an insurmountable amount of those in town.

    2. Paul Chenard

      I agree Skip. I think that is a wonderful use of the property.

  2. Edward Fontaine

    Should have had the school , that would have been ideal location. Or how about having the town purchase it could be cranberry park west.

  3. John O’Neill

    Daniel Alicea is a Hotel/Resort Maven…For those Weed Avenue residents who didn’t want a small quiet private school on this property I believe they’re
    about to have a lot of fun over the next few years. I find the new white paint job a foreshadowing of what’s about to happen.
    West Norwalkers haven’t been able to count on Kleppin/Rilling over the past few years, What makes them think he’s got their backs here?
    Lastly, I appreciate the heads up on this purchase from District E elected officials. – It would be nice if they left Rowayton every once in a while and
    actually spent time in West Norwalk. But, hey it’s the summer time so why leave the Lobster Bake?

    1. David McCarthy

      Nailed it.

Leave a Reply

Advertisement


Donate today!

We believe independent journalism that focuses on local government is important, and we think you do too.

Your supporting donation will go towards keeping the lights on, the web server running, and gasoline in the reporter’s car. And remember: NoN is a 501(c)(3) company, so your donation is tax deductible!

Make a donation
Advertisement


Popular Stories

Norwalk Independent Party Nominates Slate of Candidates

Read More

CTDOT Unveils Recommended Plans for Route 7/15 Project

City looks to spend $2.9M on South Norwalk properties for school

Bridge collapses, road repairs, evacuations: How transportation agencies plan for large-scale traffic disruptions

Norwalk Police Department appoints two additional Deputy Chiefs

Advertisement


Recent Comments