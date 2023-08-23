LaKota Oaks sold; plans remain unknown

A view of LaKota Oaks, taken Thursday. (Paul Cantor)

NORWALK, Conn. — LaKota Oaks, a conference center set on 66.5 acres in West Norwalk, has changed hands.

A southern New Jersey-based entity, Madison Lakota Oaks LLC, bought the property, located at 32 Weed Ave., from Queens Plaza West LLC for $21.75 million. Queens Plaza West LLC paid $16 million for it in 2018.

“Weeks ago, I was informed by workers at LaKota Oaks that it had been sold,” West Norwalk resident Paul Cantor wrote Friday. “Then, yesterday, while walking there my wife and I witnessed workers whitewashing its barn and other buildings. So of course, we wondered what is going to happen to the former monastery whose previous owners always allowed public access to its grounds. Hence, our hope is that its new owners will continue to maintain the property with respect to its history as a precious asset to which the public has access.”

A view of LaKota Oaks, taken Saturday. (Paul Cantor)

State records do not list contact information for Madison Lakota Oaks LLC. An attempt Tuesday to reach managing member Daniel Alicea and learn what plans the new owners have did not generate a response.

Planning and Zoning Director Steven Kleppin said Monday that he has “not spoken with anyone about that property recently.”

“From our permitting records to date, we only have information from June regarding ADA {American Disabilities Act} compliance improvements to two rooms from an existing administrative area,” City Director of Business Development & Tourism Sabrina Godeski said. “We have not been alerted of any recent transactions, nor have we seen any other permits pulled for renovations or changes at this time.”

The former seminary was known as the Dolce Center for 15 years before Queens Plaza West LLC, a real estate investment and development company headquartered in Dix Hills, N.Y., acquired it.

A year ago, a plan for a private school on the center failed when the Planning and Zoning Commission turned down the application, after a neighborhood outcry.

A view of LaKota Oaks, taken Thursday. (Paul Cantor)

A view of LaKota Oaks, taken Thursday. (Paul Cantor)

A deer, Thursday at LaKota Oaks. (Paul Cantor)

A deer, Saturday at LaKota Oaks. (Paul Cantor)