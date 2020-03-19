Lamont issues further orders, announces more COVID-19 fatalities

NORWALK, Conn. – The Connecticut death tally due to COVID-19 is now three, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday.

“Those three cases include a man in his 80s from Ridgefield, which was announced yesterday, a man in his 80s from New Canaan, and another man in his 90s who was also from New Canaan. Both of the New Canaan men were living in private homes,” Lamont’s press release said.

Lamont’s update included news of a new executive order allowing restaurants and bars to sell alcohol as takeout, along with meals, and the suspension of non-critical court operations.

Key points:

Since yesterday’s update, an additional 63 Connecticut residents have tested positive, bringing the state wide total to 159. This includes the first cases to be reported out of Tolland and Windham Counties.

Lamont today his eighth executive order pursuant to his emergency declaration, taking further actions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Connecticut. This one:

Postpones Connecticut’s presidential primary from April 28 to June 2, 2020.

Suspends non-critical court operations and associated requirements, deadlines, and statutes of limitations.

Permits certain restaurants and other eating establishments to sell alcohol with take-out food orders and certain other licensees to sell for off-premise consumption under conditions specified in the order and implementing orders to be issued by the Department of Consumer Protection.

Directs the temporary closure of barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, and related businesses effective at 8:00 p.m. on Friday.

Expands the ability of patients and doctors to use telehealth for healthcare services.

Temporarily suspends in-person investigation visits regarding suspected elder abuse and extends timelines for reporting investigation results.

In addition to the State Laboratory, there are now 15 alternative sites in Connecticut that are offering drive-through testing.

Jackson Labs is partnering with the state to improve the capacity to process tests that are conducted in the state.

Department of Transportation is making changes to its bus operations to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers.

Amid continuing volatility in the financial markets, Banking Commissioner Perez is reassuring Connecticut residents that their money remains safe in banks and credit unions.

Total cases

“While the Connecticut Department of Public Health (DPH) State Laboratory in Rocky Hill has been publicly releasing data on the number of tests conducted at its facility that have returned negative results for the virus, private laboratories have not been providing the state with similar statistics for tests conducted at each of their facilities,” the release said, providing the available statistics:

Fairfield County: 102

Hartford County: 18

Litchfield County: 7

Middlesex County: 3

New Haven County: 23

Tolland County: 4

Windham County: 2

There are no new Norwalk cases, Mayor Harry Rilling said Thursday.

The Lamont administration signed an order requiring all private laboratories in the state to begin releasing information to DPH effective immediately so that it can be publicly reported and collected with the data on negative tests results from the State Laboratory, the State press release said. “That data is anticipated to be received soon and will be publicly shared.”

Executive order

More details on Lamont’s executive order:

Suspends non-critical court operations and associated requirements: In close coordination and consultation with the Judicial Branch, the executive order suspends, for the duration of this public health and civil preparedness emergency, all statutory location or venue requirements; time requirements, statutes of limitation or other limitations or deadlines relating to service of process, court proceedings or court filings; and all time requirements or deadlines related to the courts’ obligations to issue notices, hold court, hear matters and/or render decisions.

Permits certain restaurants and other eating establishments to sell alcohol with take-out food orders under certain conditions: The order permits any business with an active restaurant, café or tavern liquor permit issued by the Department of Consumer Protection to sell sealed containers of alcoholic liquor for pick up at such restaurant, café or tavern under the following conditions: (i) the sale shall accompany a pick-up order of food prepared on the premises; (ii) the type of alcoholic liquor sold for off-premise consumption shall be the same as what the permit type would have permitted for on-premise consumption prior to Executive Order 7D, and (iii) the hours of such sales that include alcoholic liquor as part of the take-out order shall be the same as those for a package store. Delivery of alcoholic liquor by licensees with these permit types is not permitted. Businesses with manufacturing permits, such as craft breweries and similar establishments, may sell alcohol for off-premise consumption according to the existing terms of their permits.

Directs the temporary closure of barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, and related businesses: Effective at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 20, 2020, the order directs the temporary closure to the public of all establishments rendering services by barbers, hairdressers and cosmeticians, nail technicians, electrologists, estheticians, eyelash technicians, and tattoo and piercing providers, including, but not limited to, barbershops, beauty shops, hairdressing salons, nail salons, spas, kiosks, and tattoo or piercing establishments. The commissioner of Public Health may issue any order she deems necessary to implement or modify such prohibition.

Expands telehealth services for Connecticut residents: The order allows patients and healthcare providers, consistent with federal revisions to HIPAA, to communicate over a broad range of platforms. Those platforms can include audio-only telephone calls for patients and providers with a prior relationship. In addition, it allows patients to access out-of-state telehealth providers, allows commercial health insurers and Medicaid to cover telehealth services for all in-network providers, regardless of communication platform or the provider’s state of practice, and it allows providers to offer telehealth services from a location other than their licensed facility. Finally, the order also caps the amount providers availing themselves of this new flexibility may charge patients for telehealth services in Connecticut when providers are out-of-network or when patients are uninsured.

Suspends in-person investigative visits regarding reports of elder abuse: The order temporarily suspends the requirement for a state official conducting an investigation of elder abuse to perform an in-person visit to the elderly person and extends the time required to report the results of the investigation.

ConnDOT changes bus operations to ensure passenger/driver safety

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (ConnDOT) is “making several adjustments to its CTtransit and CTfastrak bus operations in order to ensure the safety of passengers and drivers,” the press release said.

“Effective immediately, passengers will board from the rear door with the exception of passengers in wheelchairs and others who require the bus to kneel. Additionally, approximately 100 CTtransit buses have been equipped with transparent, impermeable barriers providing a partition between drivers and passengers. Buses are operating on normal weekday and weekend schedules. CTtransit service updates can be found at www.cttransit.com. For more information on the bus adjustments, click here,” it said.

Also, the CTrail Hartford Line and Shore Line East train schedules have been reduced, and the Metro-North New Haven Line continues to maintain operations. Commuters should check www.hartfordline.com, www.shorelineeast.com, and www.mta.info/mnr for service updates.

The release also explains:

“Service plazas on I-95, I-395, and the Merritt and Wilbur Cross Parkways, as well as rest areas on I-91 and I-84 remain open for highway travelers. Take-out food is being served but visitors are being directed to purchase their items and remove them from the facilities to minimize any congregation of people. Rest area and service plaza facilities are continually being cleaned and sanitized. Highway maintenance projects are continuing as planned.”

“I especially want to express my gratitude to all of the transit workers in Connecticut who are maintaining critical operations in order to ensure that the people of our state can safely get to where they need to be during this difficult time, including healthcare professionals and first responders who need to get to their jobs,” Lamont is quoted as saying. “I want each of them to know that we are grateful for every effort they are making to ensure our transportation system can continue operating and people can get to where they need to go, particularly in the event of an emergency.”

Perez says deposits in financial institutions are safe

“Amid continuing volatility in the financial markets and an economy quickly slowing due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Banking Commissioner Jorge Perez is reassuring Connecticut residents that their money is safe in banks and credit unions,” the release said.

“While it is natural to worry about the safety of your money in uncertain times, the money Connecticut residents have in financial institutions will continue to be insured up to $250,000,” Perez said in the release. “More so then ever before, customers and members can have the peace of mind knowing their deposits are secured though the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation for banks and the National Credit Union Association for credit unions.”