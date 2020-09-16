Lamont orders fines for those who flout rules on mask-wearing and large party limits

Gov. Ned Lamont established a new series of fines Monday, ranging from $100 to $500, for those who refuse to wear protective masks in public or who organize or attend large, private events.

The new penalties, administration officials said, were requested by municipal leaders whose only other option to enforce coronavirus containment rules was to arrest violators and charge them with misdemeanor offenses.

The penalties include $100 for failing to wear a protective mask in public, $250 for attending a private gathering that exceeds state limits set early in the pandemic, and $500 for organizing such events.

Limits for most private gatherings include 25 people indoors and 100 individuals outdoors.

Outdoor gatherings in municipal parks — at fireworks, for example — are limited to 500 people, provided there is at least 15 feet of space between each party or grouping.

“If you have to count — get out,” Lamont offered as advice to those uncertain whether event organizing or attendance could get them into trouble.

The new fines come as COVID-19 infection numbers have begun to tick upward modestly in Connecticut, which still boasts one of the lowest rates in the nation.

One key indicator — a rolling, seven-day average of infection rates — had hovered just below 1% of all tests performed for much of the summer.