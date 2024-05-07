Lamont praises the speedy repair of I-95

Gov. Ned Lamont leads a Monday news conference outside Norwalk Fire Department headquarters. (Harold F. Cobin)

With Connecticut Dept. of Transportation workers in the distance surveying the location, Gov. Ned Lamont (D) led officials at a Monday morning news conference praising the state employees and private contractors who demolished a fire-scorched bridge, enabling Interstate 95 to be reopened to traffic at Fairfield Avenue.

“This was an amazing work of art,” declared Lamont of their effort. “We came down here on Friday and it was hell getting here. Look at the traffic on 95, moving fast in both directions.”

(Harold F. Cobin)

The assembly of state and local officials was held in the parking lot of the Norwalk Fire Dept. Headquarters on Connecticut Avenue, which sits adjacent to the location of Thursday morning’s incident, triggered when a three-vehicle accident in the southbound lanes of I-95 led to a tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline bursting into flames.

At times, the overpass was enveloped from end to end in fire and plumes of black smoke, with the intense heat softening its core of steel beams and destroying its load capacity.

The inferno immediately closed all lanes of the highway, causing widespread traffic jams on surrounding streets and having a regional impact on the transportation of freight in the northeast U.S.

Vehicles pass the remnants of the Fairifeld Avenue bridge, Monday in Norwalk. (Harold F. Cobin)

Friday evening, state officials expressed hope that the interstate could reopened by Monday morning. But the rapidly formed force of construction equipment and operators had the road cleared, repaved and restriped by Sunday morning, with both lanes in service before 10 a.m.

“Now we move into the next phase, which is the reconstruction and rebuilding of the Fairfield Avenue bridge,” said state Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto.

A surveyor installs a GPS locator, Monday near Fairfield Avenue. (Harold F. Cobin)

Eucalitto said a team of his department’s engineers worked over the weekend to begin finalizing a design for the replacement bridge, with the goal of having it finalized within the next couple of weeks and to have a ribbon-cutting within the next year.

Eucalitto said demolition of the bridge and restoration of the roadway will probably end up costing $2 million to $3 million, with the overall cost of the incident, including replacing the span, around $20 million.