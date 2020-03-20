Lamont: ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’

NORWALK, Conn. — “Non-essential” businesses statewide have been ordered to “prohibit all in-person functions” if they can, by 8 p.m Monday.

The message Gov. Ned Lamont is sending is: “Stay Safe, Stay at Home.”

Lamont, in his ninth executive order, is “encouraging all businesses to employ, to the maximum extent possible, any telecommuting or work-from-home procedures that they can safely implement,” a press release said.

Any essential business or entity providing essential services or functions, such as healthcare, food service, law enforcement, and similar critical services, can carry on.

“At this critical time it is essential that everyone just stay home so we can contain the spread of this virus while keeping essential services running,” Lamont is quoted as saying. “I know that this will be disruptive to many and will bring many daily activities to a halt, but the only way we will be able to mitigate the impacts of this public health emergency is to take measures like this. I appreciate everyone’s cooperation, and I especially want to thank the essential workers who are needed to keep critical services running.”

Lamont is recommending that all residents: