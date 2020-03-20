Lamont: ‘Stay Safe, Stay Home’
NORWALK, Conn. — “Non-essential” businesses statewide have been ordered to “prohibit all in-person functions” if they can, by 8 p.m Monday.
The message Gov. Ned Lamont is sending is: “Stay Safe, Stay at Home.”
Lamont, in his ninth executive order, is “encouraging all businesses to employ, to the maximum extent possible, any telecommuting or work-from-home procedures that they can safely implement,” a press release said.
Any essential business or entity providing essential services or functions, such as healthcare, food service, law enforcement, and similar critical services, can carry on.
“At this critical time it is essential that everyone just stay home so we can contain the spread of this virus while keeping essential services running,” Lamont is quoted as saying. “I know that this will be disruptive to many and will bring many daily activities to a halt, but the only way we will be able to mitigate the impacts of this public health emergency is to take measures like this. I appreciate everyone’s cooperation, and I especially want to thank the essential workers who are needed to keep critical services running.”
Lamont is recommending that all residents:
- Cease parties, celebrations and social events. These “non-essential public community gatherings … of any size for any reason should be canceled” or postponed.
- If you need to leave your home, don’t go in a group. “Groups must be limited to workers providing essential services.”
- Stay six feet away from everyone, whenever possible.
- Businesses that remain open should facilitate that social distancing of at least six feet.
- You should limit outdoor recreational activities to non-contact and avoid activities where you come in close contact with other people.
- Limit your use of public transportation to travel that is “absolutely necessary.” Keep yourself six feet away from other riders.
- If you’re sick, stay home. Except to fill critical needs or to receive medical care, and only after a telehealth visit to determine if leaving the home is in the best interest of your health.
- Young people should also maintain a six-foot distance from others and avoid contact with vulnerable populations.
- Use precautionary sanitizer practices such as using soap and water, hand sanitizer, or isopropyl alcohol wipes. Washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds works best.