Lamont, Stefanowski joust over the Republican’s work for Saudis

Bob Stefanowski, center, campaigning with his wife Amy at the Ekonk Turkey Farm in Sterling owned by the family of Rick Hermonot, at right. (Mark Pazniokas, CTMirror.org)

The 2022 Election is Nov. 8.

Gov. Ned Lamont said that Republican Bob Stefanowski’s consulting for Neom, a company founded by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, calls into question his opponent’s fitness and independence.

Lamont’s comments were the first since Stefanowski confirmed Oct. 12 that he had been concealing his employment by Neom, a client of a consulting practice that has allowed him to largely self-fund his campaign for governor.

“I can see why somebody running for office wanted to hide that from the public,” Lamont said Oct. 14. “I think it raises some real questions about his judgment and his independence.”

