Lamont visits Norwalk to tout state redevelopment grants

By


Governor Lamont held a press conference at Meadow Gardens on Friday.

On Friday morning, Governor Ned Lamont held a news conference in Norwalk to announce the release of a state grant that will be used for the demolition of existing structures and remediation of land in Norwalk, which will aid in the development of new low-income housing units in the city. It is one of nearly two dozen state grants that Governor Lamont announced on Friday that are being awarded to municipalities throughout Connecticut for the remediation and redevelopment of contaminated properties.

The governor was joined at the announcement by Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD) Commissioner Daniel O’Keefe, DECD Deputy Commissioner Matthew Pugliese, Mayor Harry Rilling, State Senator Bob Duff, State Representative Dominique Johnson, State Representative Lucy Dathan, and other local officials.

  1. Bryan Meek

    Maybe there will be a few $ left over to routinely sweep the dust and debris off the road in front of it? Or do we just count on the routine flooding in the area to take care of that?

