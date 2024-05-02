Land Use Committee weighs cost of stairs, ramp project at Concert Hall

A look at the stairs at the Concert Hall that the city is looking to replace. (Courtesy of Alan Lo and the City of Norwalk)

A proposal to replace the Concert Hall terrace and stairs, as well as add an ADA compliant ramp, is projected to cost more than $300,000, a price tag some Common Council members have questioned, given the city’s tight budget this year.

“Every little penny helps in terms of savings,” council member Greg Burnett said. “So my question is, $300,000 sounds like a lot of money for a patio. Have we done some really close evaluations to say what can we do to get a functional patio that we don’t use too often at the cheapest possible price?”

But despite the concerns, including how often the patio is used, the committee voted unanimously to move the item forward to the full council for approval.

Alan Lo, Norwalk’s building and facilities manager, said the terrace and stairs at the Concert Hall—which is attached to City Hall—date back to the 1930s, and they have “deteriorated over the years and need replacement.” In addition, to make the hall more ADA accessible for those with disabilities, the proposal calls for adding an ADA compliant ramp. The city put the project out for bids, and the lowest proposal came back at $308,500 from Titan Enterprises.

“We try to find the balance—it’s a financial responsibility as well as design responsibility to the building,” Lo said.

Frayer questioned whether it would be more cost-effective to just remove the whole structure and start over.

“Is it worth going back and getting a number on it?” he asked. “We just went through a capital budget where we spent two and a half hours to move $150,000 around. With that in the back of my mind, should we wait another month and find out how much it would really cost to tear it down and find out what the historical impact would be on an older building?”

Lo and others said they didn’t want to remove the historical aspect of the building, but also noted that it wouldn’t be cheap to pay for another round of designs and engineering.

“We’re only re-skinning it, right, so we’re not doing foundations, we’re not excavating all the way down to create a foundation,” Lo said. “Just imagine a house, right? I put a new exterior facade and they’re kind of big but you’re not tearing the building down. But if you want to move it back further, you gotta tear the building down for a new foundation and rebuild that facade back up. So that would be much more expensive.”

Council member Barbara Smyth also noted that the events it’s used for are meaningful, including the holiday celebration.

“The events that we use it for are really important to the community,” she said. “It’s not used a lot—but the events that we use it for are important for the community. And like I said before, it’s due its historic value and historic preservation, it’s an important building.”

Council member Heather Dunn requested that if the council does vote to approve the full contract, the city looks to extend the sidewalk to reach it so that the terrace is accessible from the outside.

“It would be a shame to spend this much money and then have people not really be able to access it as well,” she said.